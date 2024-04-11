Heatwave 2024: Health Ministry Shares Food Advisory To Beat The Heat

Photo Credit: AFP

Summer is upon us and the scorching heat outside is getting unbearable day by day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings in several states between April and June. This means it's time to rework your diet and overall lifestyle regime to make it summer-friendly. In this regard, the Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare, Government Of India, has recently shared an advisory explaining certain food-related precautions one must take to sail through the season.

The Health Ministry took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share, "Stay hydrated, eat light, and make smart choices to beat the summer heat while enjoying your meals." Alongside, the post had some major points that one must keep in mind this summer season. Let's take a look.

Here're 4 Diet-Related Precautionary Measures For Summer:

1. Avoid cooking during peak hours:

The midday heat and burning gas increase the temperature of the kitchen, making it higher than usual. The Government hence advises avoiding cooking during the peak hours of the day, especially in the afternoon, to eliminate the risks of increased body heat and related health issues.

2. Ventilate the cooking area:

Cooking food produces smoke, steam, and odour that further irritate our skin and eyes. These factors often cause respiratory issues as well. Hence, Government advises to open windows and doors to ventilate the cooking area.

3. Avoid high protein food:

During the summer, the body loses a lot of water due to excess heat. Our body needs excess water to digest protein, the lack of which often leads to dehydration and associated health troubles. Hence, it is advised to avoid high-protein food to keep your gut cool and healthy.

4. Avoid caffeine and carbonated drinks:

Caffeines like tea and coffee, carbonated drinks, and sugary beverages are diuretics in nature, which increases the risks of dehydration. Hence, experts suggest limiting consumption of these drinks to avoid excess fluid loss from the body.

Enjoy a safe and healthy summer season, everyone!