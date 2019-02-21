Heartburn Drug Linked To Kidney Disease Risk: 5 Foods That May Naturally Neutralise Stomach Acid

Consuming a widely prescribed drug to treat heartburn has been linked with increased risk of kidney diseases, a study conducted with 40,000 participants has said. The results of the study said that people who took proton pump inhibitors (PPI) to neutralise stomach acid were more vulnerable to kidney ailments than those who consumed other types of drugs to remedy the condition. The study compared the effects of PPI with H2 Blockers and said that the patients who took pills with PPIs were 28.4 times more likely to report chronic kidney problems. They were also more likely to develop acute kidney injury, end-stage renal disease, as well as unspecified kidney impairments.

According to the World Health Organisation, PPIs are important medications for many people suffering from heartburn and helps them remedy some of the symptoms of the condition. The results of the study were published in the Scientific Reports journal. The researchers hope that this particular study will lead to healthcare professionals warning, educating and monitoring patients who require PPI drugs, especially those who are at an elevated risk of kidney ailments. The study was conducted by researchers at University of California-San Diego and they looked at the data from 43,000 patients who took PPIs with the data from a control group of 8,000 participants who took histamine-2 receptor blockers, such as Zantac or Pepcid, and no other medications.

There are certain foods that can naturally neutralise stomach acid and while consuming these foods cannot, in any way treat the condition, these can certainly help alleviate some symptoms of the condition.

Here are some foods that heartburn patients may incorporate in their diet:

1. Ginger: It is used as a natural home remedy for gastrointestinal problems like heartburn.

2. Oatmeal: It is said to have the ability to absorb stomach acid.

3. Lean Meats: These are said to reduce symptoms of acid reflux.

4. Nuts and Seeds: Walnuts, flax seeds etc. are said to have healthy fats which may help heartburn patients.

5. Yogurt: It soothes stomach acid and improves digestion.

(With IANS inputs)