Heart-Healthy Foods: 3 Of The Best Foods To Help Boost Heart Health

In order to lead a healthy life, it is imperative to have a diet that is balanced and nutrient-dense. A healthy diet helps in promoting overall health by keeping a check on various organs of our body that are crucial for sustenance. A lot of health experts around the world have emphasised on the importance of eating right and healthy to ensure sound functioning of cardiovascular health. When consumed on a regular basis, there are various foods and drinks that can enhance the cardiovascular health to a great extent.



Here is a list of three such foods that are high in fibre and low in saturated fats that may help you maintain a healthy heart:



Broccoli



Broccoli is a powerhouse of essential nutrients. Not only is it full of heart-friendly minerals like magnesium and potassium, but also comes packed with omega-3 fatty acids and high fibre content - both of which help keep bad cholesterol at bay. The potassium present in broccoli acts as a vasodilator and is an excellent source of antioxidants as well. You can add it to your salads or curries to make them even healthier.



Salmon



Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is a nutrient-dense food that may promote heart health to a great extent. It helps strengthening heart muscles and is an excellent source protein. You can add salmon to your salads or grill them to reap its maximum benefits.



Berries



Berries are known to be a powerhouse of antioxidants that can keep overall health in check. The rich antioxidant content in berries may significantly aid in reducing blood pressure. Apart from this, it may also boost the levels of HDL that is good cholesterol, which would further help in promoting healthy heart.



So, what are you waiting for? Add these three foods in your daily diet and keep cardiovascular diseases at bay.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.