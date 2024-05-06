Having Calcium-Rich Food For Dinner? Study Reveals It May Increase Heart Risks

We got you some calcium rich foods for breakfast (Photo Credit: iStock)

Drinking a glass of milk post-dinner has been a traditional bedtime routine since time immemorial. As per the elders at home, it helps you fortify with lost energy and sleep peacefully. Have you been practicing the same every night, before hitting the bed? If you answered yes, then maybe it is time for you to reconsider the practice. Why, you wonder? A recent study, published in the BMC Public Health, found that having calcium-enriched food post-evening may increase the risks of cardiovascular diseases. In fact, the research also stated that instead of dinner, having calcium for breakfast proves to be beneficial, reducing heart risks. Let's elucidate further.

Association Between Calcium And Heart Risks | How Calcium Affects Your Heart Health?

The study examined the dietary calcium intake of more than 36,164 adults, among which there were 17,456 males, 18,708 females, and 4,040 people with cardiovascular diseases. These people were divided into five groups. The study excluded people aged under 20, pregnant women, people having calcium supplements, the ones consuming more than 4,500 kilocalories (kcal) a day, and those with incomplete data.

"Dietary calcium intake was assessed via two dietary recalls of all types and amounts of food consumed at breakfast and dinner," the researchers stated. After the survey, it was found that calcium intake in the evening could increase the risks of increased blood lipids, fat mass, and blood pressure, which are major risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Even better is spreading the calcium consumption over two meals to reduce cardiovascular risks.

The findings state that reducing the calcium intake by five percent at dinner and increasing it by five percent in the morning may decrease cardiovascular risk by six percent.

The Bottom Line:

The study's authors explain that it is the first of its kind study to find the association between calcium intake at breakfast and dinner and heart health. "The evidence for the relationship between dietary calcium intake and cardiovascular risks is insufficient," they explained, adding that the study has shown that both excess and insufficient consumption of calcium can affect your heart health adversely. So we say, consult an expert and understand the calcium dosage you need per day and imply accordingly.

Meanwhile, click here for some calcium-enriched breakfast recipes to try at home.

Note: The food suggestion is not a part of the study.