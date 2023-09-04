No More Bad Hair Days: Try This Iron-Boosting Smoothie And Shine On

A nutritious smoothie is great for overall health.

Losing hair is distressing for everyone who faces it. Watching your hair slowly lose density is a cause of worry. Whether you're dealing with occasional shedding or a more persistent issue, the state of your hair often reflects your overall health. One crucial nutrient that plays a significant role in hair health is iron. Iron deficiency is a common cause of hair loss, and replenishing your iron levels can make a world of difference. Besides eating iron-rich foods, you can also drink this nutrient. How? With this iron-rich smoothie.

Understanding The Link Between Iron And Hair Loss

Iron is essential for the proper functioning of our bodies. It helps transport oxygen to our cells and tissues, including the hair follicles. When your iron levels are low, your hair follicles may not receive enough oxygen, leading to weakened hair shafts and hair loss.

We have great news for you. You can increase iron levels naturally through your diet, not just with foods but also drinks. You can do this easily with a smoothie that brims with hair-friendly iron. Dietitian Manpreet Kalra shared the recipe for this drink on her Instagram handle 'dietitian_manpreet'. "Low iron levels can lead to hair fall by moving hair follicles in the shedding phase. One micronutrient that boosts iron absorption is copper." This super drink has both copper and iron.

The Iron-Rich Ingredients In The Smoothie:

Pomegranate: These bright pearls contain iron and vitamin C which boosts the absorption of iron.

Beetroot: This vibrant vegetable is loaded with iron and other nutrients, which improve iron levels in the body and support a healthy scalp.

3. Coriander Leaves: Coriander leaves are rich in iron, sodium and magnesium adding health and fresh taste to your smoothie. It tackles issues like weak hair and its breakage.

4. Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Juice: Amla juice is a treasure trove of vitamin C which enhances the absorption of iron, facilitating better iron uptake, strengthens hair follicles and promotes hair growth.

5. Pumpkin Seeds: These tiny seeds are a potent source of copper, which facilitates the absorption of iron.

6. Sunflower Seeds: Sunflower seeds are full of copper and help with the conversion of iron into a more digestible form.

How To Make Iron-Rich Smoothie:

Wash and chop all the ingredients. Add the chopped beetroot, pomegranate seeds, coriander leaves, amla juice, and water to your blender. Blend until you achieve a smooth mixture. Pour the smoothie into a glass and garnish with pumpkin and sunflower seeds.

When To Have The Iron-Rich Smoothie:

The dietitian suggests, "Enjoy your iron-rich hair-boosting smoothie around 11 AM as a mid-meal snack." This drink will also work as a mid-meal snack that is satiating and tasty too.

