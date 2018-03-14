Hair Fall Troubles? These Could Be Common Reasons: 5 Foods To Increase Hair Volume Naturally

Who doesn't desire thick, shiny and voluminous tresses? Some people are just lucky to be blessed with good genes, while some of us spend half our lives finding the perfect shampoo , conditioner or treatment to manage our damaged hair and endless hair fall. But it isn't all just genes. There are number of factors that can contribute to hair fall. Hair fall or hair thinning is quite common amongst women. Young girls in their twenties to women in their fifties, hair fall has become one of the most commonly faced phenomenon,

"Most cases of increased hair shedding gradually resolve on their own without treatment. But, if your hair doesn't return to its normal volume even after 6 to 9 months, then you may require hair treatments," says Prerna Taneja, Medical Director Clinic Eximus.

Here are most common causes of hair loss in women:

1. Emotional or physical stress: Stress is one of the most common causes of hair fall. The prolonged the phase, the worse it is for your hair volume. Overexerting physically can cost you a few of your precious strands. Stress may trigger a scalp condition called Alopecia Areata, which refers to a sudden loss of large clumps of hair in areas around your scalp

2. Pollution: The pollutanst and contaminants in the air can also take a toll on your hair. Apart from leaving them dry and damaged, pollution can also make you lose a large chunk of your hair. Hair fall and pollution are tied in more ways than one. The particulate matter, dust, smoke, nickel, lead and arsenic, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ammonia and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons settle on your scalp and hair and trigger massive hair fall.

3. Poor diet: You diet can also determine the health of your hair. If your diet doesn't have enough protein, vitamin A, B, E, iron and zinc are more likely to have thinner hair as opposed to those whose diet is full of such nutrients.

4. Poor Sleep: Not having enough sleep can also cause hair fall. Minimum of eight of sleep is a must for everybody.

5. Side effect of medication or changes in birth control pill: Hiar fall coukld be side effect of some medication that is perhaps not suiting you. Going off the pill or changing to a different type of hormonal contraception is also one of the causes of hair loss in women.

6. Hormonal changes: Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) symbolises imbalance in female hormones. An excess of androgens results in ovarian cysts, a higher risk of diabetes, changes in menstrual period, which ultimately affects the hair growth. Hypothyroidism is another big reason for hair loss.

Here are some foods you must have for hair growth

1. Spinach

Spinach is a great vegetarian food for hair regrowth. Spinach is a great source of iron, vitamin A and C and protein. Iron deficiency is the main cause of hair fall and spinach is not only iron-rich, it also contains sebum which acts as a natural conditioner for hair.

2. Eggs and Dairy Products

Eggs and dairy products are great foods for hair growth and thickness. Milk, yogurt and eggs are loaded with essential nutrients such as proteins, Vitamin B12, iron, zinc and Omega 6 fatty acids. Dairy products are also a great source of biotin (Vitamin B7) that is known to fight hair loss.

3. Guava

Vitamin C prevents your hair from becoming brittle and fragile and guavas contain more Vitamic C than oranges! Just like the fruit, the leaves too contain vitamin B and C, which help boost collagen activity required for hair growth.

4. Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds are rich in folic acid, Vitamin A, Vitamin K and Vitamin C. Apart from this, they are also a storehouse of minerals such as potassium, calcium and iron. Fenugreek seeds also have high protein and nicotinic acid content, which are known to be beneficial against hair fall and dandruff, and in treating a variety of scalp issues like dryness of hair, baldness and hair thinning. Including fenugreek in your diet is one of the best things that you can do for a healthy hair growth.

5. Amla

Massaging the scalp with amla oil helps boost blood circulation. This supplies enough nourishment to your follicles, which then increases hair growth. It also looks after the overall scalp health by removing dandruff and dissolving grease and dirt from follicles. It helps restore optimum pH levels of the scalp that boosts essential oil production. One of the biggest reasons behind hair fall is inadequate Vitamin C in the diet. Amla is packed with Vitamin C. The potent antioxidant help keeps the free-radical activity at bay, which can also severely impact the health of hair.

(With inputs IANS)