Hair Fall Management: How To Use Mustard Seeds For Hair Growth And Hair Care

Hair Benefits Of Mustard Seeds

Pollution, toxic overload, diet, lifestyle, chemical-loaded hair-care products, there are countless reasons why our hair is only getting dull and lifeless by the day. But what if we tell you that things are not as murky as they seem, and the solution to most of your hair woes may be lying in your kitchen pantry!And considering the multitude of benefits it offers, it is not a bad idea to revisit your roots after all. Here's what makes mustard seeds so ideal to combat hair fall, hair damage and dandruff.





Mustard seeds can do wonder for the health of your scalp and overall hair. Mustard oil that is extracted from mustard seeds, is replete with vitamin A, a nutrient crucial for nourishment of scalp and hair regeneration. It is also essential for collagen boost, which is essential for health and elasticity of strands. Those struggling with weak and brittle hair may rejoice! Mustard seeds are packed with protein, calcium, vitamin A and E, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids, all of these help strengthen your hair from within. Stronger hair means lesser hair fall too! Vitamin E has antioxidant properties that prevent free radical activity in your scalp, which is one of the root causes of hair loss. Mustard seeds come loaded with vitamin E. The fatty acids present in mustard seeds conditions and induces life in your dull lifeless locks. The B vitamins help give your hair a beautiful lustre and also help regulate the production of the sebaceous glands. The high erucic acid and ALA content of mustard oil are known to eradicate fungus naturally, which is the root cause of dandruff and dry itchy flakes.







Hair Fall Management: How To Use Mustard Seeds For Hair





One of the best ways to use mustard seeds for hair care is to use it in form of oil. Heat some oil in advance, and massage it on your hair and scalp. This improves blood circulation in your scalp too. You can try this mustard powder hair mask too. In a clean bowl, add one egg add one tablespoon mustard powder and beat them together. Make sure there are no lumps. Now, add one tablespoon almond oil to the mix, alternatively you can also use coconut oil. Next, add one teaspoon castor oil and mix well. Apply the mask for 30 minutes and then rinse it off with mild shampoo. If there is any irritation, remove the mask immediately.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.