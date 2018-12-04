Guava For Hypertension: Why Eating The Tropical Fruit May Help Regulate Blood Pressure

Highlights Guava is native to Mexico and America Guava is particularly healthy for people at risk of heart diseases Guava is rich in potassium, antioxidants and Vitmain C

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a condition where the measured force of the blood against the walls of arteries is too high. It is a long-time medical condition, wherein the blood pressure in the arteries is persistently raised, but what makes it dangerous is that a person may have high blood pressure for years together without any visible symptoms of the condition. Long-term elevated high blood pressure, or hypertension, may result in a number of health complications like coronary artery disease, stroke, chronic kidney disease and even heart failure. Usually hypertension is defined by blood pressure above 140/90 and may be called severe if it goes above 180/90. Hypertension can be medically diagnosed, and is largely treatable through medication and by switching to a healthy lifestyle and a healthy diet. One of the fruits that is said to be healthy for hypertension patients is guava.

Native to Mexico and some parts of America, the tropical fruit has wide ranging culinary uses and has some incredible health benefits as well. It is particularly healthy for people who are at risk of heart diseases, including hypertension patients. Here's how guava is helpful in managing hypertension.

Guava For Hypertension

Diets low in potassium may increase a risk of developing hypertension (or high blood pressure), stroke and other cardiovascular diseases; therefore, increasing your potassium intake may help regulate blood pressure. Guava is a fruit that is incredibly rich in potassium. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a 100-gm serving of guava has 417mg of potassium, which is roughly 9 percent of the daily value of the recommended dietary allowances as per the US guidelines. Apart from this, guava also contains high levels of antioxidants in the form of carotenoids and polyphenols, which may protect the heart from free radical damage.

Another reason why health experts may recommend guava for hypertension is that it is chock-full of vitamin C. Guava has four times the amount of vitamin C present in oranges, making it healthy for the heart. Some studies have linked vitamin C with reduced risk of stroke and myocardial infarction (heart attack). Additionally, the vitamin C in guava is helpful in maintaining the health of the inner lining of blood vessels and improving their function. Healthy inner lining of blood vessel walls is crucial for maintaining heart health. It is said that consuming guava or guava juice every day before your meals, may help hypertension patients.

Hypertension patients need to have an expert diet chart and must monitor their blood pressure frequently. It is recommended that you consult your doctor before adding any food to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.