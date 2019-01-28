Give Your Metabolism A Boost With This Energy-Sustaining Dinner Meal

If your energy levels are at an all-time low and you feel quite tired and drained out after coming home from a long hectic day, then it is probably time to bring a change in your lifestyle and dietary habits. When it comes to staying healthy and energised, our diet plays a crucial role. What we eat and neglect can impact our overall health in a great manner. Hence, in order to regain your lost energy levels and boost your body's metabolism, all you need to do is indulge in a dinner meal that is not only appetising to the palate, but also complements your health in an efficient way. A bowlful of onions, chicken, shiitake mushrooms, goji berries, carrots and chilli can serve as a perfect energy-sustaining dinner.



According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "To support long-term energy, eat a light cooked meal in the evening. Chicken is tasty, tender, and nutritious, and is regarded as an excellent kidney and energy tonic. Goji berries can be added to give a metabolic boost."



Each ingredient in this one-bowl meal serves its own purpose. Onions are warming and nourishing and are an excellent source of phytonutrients that help in boosting good health. Shiitake mushrooms add a nutritional punch to the meal and boost various body systems. Goji berries are superfoods that are abundantly rich in essential nutrients. Chillies help in stimulating the taste buds and improve energy levels. Carrots are a good source of slow-release energy.



You can make this bowl flavourful by adding salt and pepper as per your taste and you're good to go. Make sure that the veggies are not over-cooked as this will lead to loss in nutritional count. Let us know in the comments section below if you liked this healthy meal.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.