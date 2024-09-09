This Sweet Shop Made A 500 Kilo Laddoo For Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 - Take A Look

A massive laddoo was created by an old sweet shop in Kolkata (Photo Credit: ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 celebrations are in full swing in different parts of the country. The festival, which began on September 7 this year, sees devotees preparing a variety of sweets for offering to Lord Ganesha and sharing among each other. While the beloved modak is one of the most popular options, other treats like laddoos are also made and distributed. Recently, a sweet shop in West Bengal attracted attention for its creation of a massive laddoo weighing 500 kilos. In the video shared by ANI, we get a look at this enormous sweet treat which has been adorned with various elements.

It is topped with a small statute of Lord Ganesha. We also see what seems to be kaju katli used for decorating the giant laddoo. This is followed by 'rings' of dry fruits such as cashew nuts. As per ANI, the shop that made this laddoo is located in the Bhawanipore area of Kolkata. Watch the clip below.

#WATCH | West Bengal: A sweet shop in Bhawanipore area of Kolkata prepares a 500 kg laddu, on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthipic.twitter.com/WZ16VhlrxU — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024

The owner of the shop, Priyanka Malik, told ANI , "Our festive season begins with Ganesh Chaturthi. So, this is a very auspicious day, we try something new every year. Our shop is almost 140 years old. We have prepared this 500-kg laddu on Ganesh Chaturthi. We will offer this to Lord Ganesh..."

This is not the only laddoo-related news making headlines. ANI reported that a unique 'laddu eating' competition called "Open Saurashtra Laddu Competition" the was hosted in Jamnagar, Gujarat this year. This event has taken place annually for 16 years so far. According to the organisers, a total of 49 contestants took part, including 33 men, 6 women, and 10 children. The laddoos made for this competition weigh 100 grams each and are made of pure ghee and milk, as per ANI.

