Gain Muscle Mass And Stay Fit By Adding These 3 Foods To Your Diet

Carbohydrates, fats, minerals and vitamins; there are various components that are required by the human body for optimum functioning. However, if weight loss is on your mind, then one nutrient that is of utmost importance is protein. Weight loss occurs with a mix of dietary changes and exercises. If you're spending a lot of time in the gym lately doing weight training, then including these foods in your diet could be of great help in repairing the damage your muscle fibres go through. The high amounts of amino acids present in protein help in building muscle mass. However, the intake of protein should ideally be from varied sources and should consist of 30 percent of your dietary intake.

Here are three foods that you can add to your diet to gain muscle mass:

Eggs

Various health experts around the world suggest having eggs daily. This is precisely because eggs are a powerhouse of essential nutrients that can do wonders for our overall health, including muscle mass. You can savour them as breakfast or even make them a part of your salad to break the monotony.

Chicken Breast

An excellent source of lean protein, consumption of chicken breast can help in repairing and maintaining muscles and can even accelerate your weight loss programme – all thanks to the presence of protein in it. Protein can keep you full for a longer spell, keeping untimely hunger pangs at bay.

Almonds

A handful of almonds a day along with a glass of milk can provide your body with great energy levels and stronger muscles. You can carry almonds with you and have them on-the-go or even savour them in morning as part of your oatmeal breakfast.

You can consume these foods as whole, or even in combination with each other. So add them to your diet and get going.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.