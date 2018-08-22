From Weight Loss To Bone Health: 5 Health Benefits of Eggs You Must Know 

There are multiple reasons to love eggs. You can do just about anything with them, and you would have a satiating and delicious meal for yourself. From omelettes, salads to curries, the sheer versatility of eggs make it's a favourite across several cuisines of the world. But that is not all that is there to it. Eggs also make for a super healthy addition you can make to your diet. Some nutritionists say that egg yolks are loaded in cholesterol and hence should be tossed away. There are several myths surrounding the egg yolks, and as it turns out not all of them are true. Egg yolks have their share of nutrients too. According to Health Practitioner and Macrobiotic nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND, " Egg yolks are the most concentrated source of choline, a key component of acetylcholine-one of the brain's key neurotransmitters. During pregnancy and breastfeeding, an adequate supply of choline is particularly important, since choline is essential for normal brain development." According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, the yolks are also packed with tryptophan and tyrosine, and amino acids that help prevent heart diseases.

Here are some more benefits of eggs that will make you love them even more.



1. Protects bones



The presence of vitamin D in eggs help the bones stay strong. Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption and maintains optimum bone health. Eggs therefore play an important role in preventing osteoporosis.

2. Weight Loss

The protein content of eggs is legendary. Proteins repair muscles, manage blood sugar levels, provide immunity and strength and help in weight loss.

3. Boost Brain power

Eggs are an excellent source of B-vitamins , and mono-and polysaturated fats necessary to support a healthy nervous system and brain, notes the book 'Healing Foods' by DK publishing. Choline helps improve memory, and the dense protein content of eggs improves mental performance throughout the day.

4. Boosts Metabolic Activity

According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, eggs help in boosting the metabolic activity of the body , "Evidence suggests that during digestion, egg proteins are converted into peptides that help lower blood pressure in the same way as conventional drugs, such as ACE inhibitors . In addition, most of the fats in eggs are mono-and polyunsaturated, and other fatty acids called phospholipids help reduce the absorption of cholesterol," as mentioned in the book.

5. Rich in antioxidants

According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK publishing, eggs are a powerhouse of antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthine which help protect eyes from age-related macular degeneration and tryptophan and tryosine, antioxidant amino acids that help prevent heart disease.

So what are you waiting for? Add eggs to your diet today and say hello to health.

