From Curries To Chutneys: 5 Drool-Worthy Tamarind Recipes That'll Wow Your Taste Buds

Imli has been a part of our diet since time immemorial. Photo Credit: iStock

Tamarind Recipes: The very mention of tamarind, or as we call it imli, is enough to make scores of Indians salivate. This pulpy fruit has been an integral part of the Indian diet, thanks to the dash of tartness it adds to a recipe. From chutneys to curries and more, imli is used generously across a variety of preparations, especially in South Indian cuisine. But did you know, the fruit has more to it than just being a popular condiment? You heard us. Tamarind possesses many health benefits too. In fact, if you explore the world of Ayurveda, you will find that tamarind has a long history of medicinal uses. Hence, we decided to curate some delicious imli recipes to make your search easier. Let's take a look.

Nutrients In Imli: 5 Health Benefits Of Tamarind (Imli) You Must Know:

1. Antioxidants in imli:

According to Delhi-based nutritionist Lokendra Tomar, "Imli contains tartaric acid - a powerful antioxidant that helps keep your body functioning smoothly". Alongside, the antioxidants in imli also help you fight the free radical damage and oxidative stress, responsible for interrupted metabolism.

2. Imli for weight loss:

Tamarind contains hydroxy citric acid, which, along with tartaric acid, helps restrain excess fat storage in our body. In fact, the antioxidants also help flush out excess toxins and ease the process of digestion, further promoting weight loss.

3. Imli for digestion:

Tamarind contains a good amount of fibre as well. This makes the fruit a great option to satiate hunger and increase the feeling of fullness. In fact, fibre in imli also helps speed up the process of digestion.

4. Imli for hydration:

Imli contains vitamins, minerals, and anti-inflammatory compounds, all of which come together and work as an electrolyte to keep up the water level in your body. Eating imli, in moderation, further adds a cooling effect to your body.

5. Imli for immunity:

Imli is also considered a great source of vitamin C and contains antiseptic and anti-viral properties. These factors make imli a perfect ingredient to promote immunity against various bacterial and viral infections.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Add Imli In Your Diet | 5 Imli Recipes To Try:

1. Imli Curry:

If you like South Indian rasam, then this imli curry recipe is a must-try. Besides imli, the recipe includes tomatoes, onion, garlic, curry leaves, mustard seeds, and some other spices. You can also add some jaggery (gud) to the dish to balance the flavours and add some extra nutrients. Click here for Imli Curry recipe.

2. Tamarind Rice:

To put it simply, tamarind rice is the North Indian version of pulihora. A hearty mix of rice, spices, and tamarind pulp, the recipe provides a burst of flavour to your palate. This desi imli recipe can also be made with leftover rice from your last meal. Find the recipe here.

3. Imli Chutney:

This is probably the most popular imli recipe in Indian cuisine. Imli chutney includes tamarind pulp, jaggery, and spices to make for a perfect condiment to add that zing to your Indian meal. Click here for the recipe.

4. Sambhar:

Can you imagine making sambhar without some imli water in it? That sounds impossible! Imli in sambhar helps add the exact flavours you desire to relish along with rice, dosa, idli, vada, and more. Find the recipe here.

5. Imli Sherbet:

The list of Indian imli recipes remains incomplete without the mention of imli sherbet. It is a comforting drink made with imli pulp, sweetener and spices that add flavours to your palate. Alongside, the drink helps cool down your stomach instantly on a sunny day. Click here for the recipe.

Now that you know how to add imli to your diet, we say, include these imli-based recipes in your daily diet and enjoy the taste and benefits to the fullest. But always remember, excess of everything is bad for health. So, have these imli recipes in moderation and stay enjoy a wholesome meal!