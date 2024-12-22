For Ananya Panday, This Refreshing Beverage Is Greater Than Any Other

Ananya Panday was spotted enjoying a refreshing drink. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday has taken Bollywood by storm, and how! The actress has been winning hearts with her recent movie and show choices, especially among the youth. But it's not just her acting that grabs attention - her healthy lifestyle is equally inspiring. While she is a foodie at heart, she knows how to strike the perfect balance between indulgence and staying fit. Recently, she shared a moment on her Instagram Stories enjoying a refreshing beverage. In the picture, Ananya can be seen sipping fresh coconut water from a shell. The background suggests she's relaxing on her terrace or perhaps a garden with the serene view of the sea. For the caption, she kept it simple and wrote, "Nariyal Pani >>>". Take a look:

If you follow Ananya on Instagram, you'll know she never misses a chance to share her foodie adventures. A few days ago, she visited a popular South Indian cafe in Mumbai and had an amazing meal. The actress posted a collage of mouth-watering photos on Instagram, showcasing the dishes she enjoyed, including ghee podi idli, Mangalore buns, benne dosa, and Mysore Pak. Her meal, complete with classic sambar and chutney, perfectly balanced spicy, sweet, soft, and crispy flavours. She loved the food so much that she declared ghee podi idli as her "aesthetic for 2025" and promised to return every Sunday to indulge in her favourite treats. Read the full story here.

Before that, the actress enjoyed a variety of delicious treats during her trip to Paris for the Chanel Spring Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. Ananya Panday indulged in fried dough balls filled with Nutella, honey bee cocktails, and waffles topped with strawberries, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and caramelised macadamia nuts. She shared her culinary experiences on Instagram. You can read all about it here.

We can't wait to see more foodie updates from Ananya Panday! What do you think she'll share next?