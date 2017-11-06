Flu Season: Keep These Herbs and Spices Handy to Protect Yourself

Highlights A mixture of honey and cinnamon boosts your immunity You can steep a ginger root in hot water to make a healing herbal tea Thyme herb is excellent for relieving congestion.

Winter is here and while you may be enjoying the chilly breeze after a hot summer, it is also a time when a lot of people are attacked by flu, also known as Influenza. Flu is a viral infection that is common during the winter season. Most people confuse it with common cold because both are respiratory illnesses and have similar symptoms but they are caused due to different viruses. Flu spreads very easily and affects your lungs, throat and nose. You can protect yourself during the flu season and also heal most of the symptoms if you happen to catch flu by using these kitchen herbs and spices that act as effective home remedies.A mixture of honey and cinnamon to treat cold has been granny’s favourite remedy. It makes your immunity stronger and energizes the virus-fighting cells. You can even make a cinnamon tea to soothe a sore throat.Ginger can help in curing symptoms like upset stomach, dizziness, and cold sweats that are common during the flu season. Sucking on pieces of raw ginger root and taking in all the healing juices is also a great natural cough suppressant. You can even steep a ginger root in hot water to make a healing herbal tea.: Also known as mulethi, sucking on a piece of licorice root is great to relieve cough. Licorice is known to contain a compound called glycyrrhizin that has potent anti-viral effects against flu and other diseases.This one is a little different from your traditional remedies. Thyme herb is excellent for relieving congestion. You can brew a cup of thyme tea with fresh herbs and you can also bung some herbs in boiling water and inhale the aromatic steam to loosen up the mucous in our chest and facilitate its elimination.Turmeric has some wonderful anti-inflammatory properties. A glass of turmeric milk every day will not only boost your immunity but also give you the strength that you need to fight the flu virus.Mint or peppermint is a great fragrant herb that offers a cooling sensation to soothe your throat. It contains a compound called menthol that helps in opening up your nasal passages.Keep these herbs and spices handy in your kitchen cabinets to protect yourself during the flu season.