Feeling Under The Weather? Try These 3 Amazing Liquid Diet Tonics For Quick Recovery

Recover faster with liquid diet.

When illness strikes, eating solid food becomes a challenge, but liquid diets can prove to be a lifeline. They provide essential nutrients to keep our body healthy. But the most helpful thing the liquid diet does for recovery is hydration while being gentle on your digestive system. Whether you are battling a cold, flu, diarrhoea, or other common and serious illnesses, you are often advised to drink lots of liquids. But what should you really have? You should have those liquid meals that can give you nutrition and also aid in a swift recovery along the way. Aim for a mix of essential nutrients and comforting relief to help your body recuperate faster.

What Are The Health Benefits of a Liquid Diet For Recovery:

Easy on the Stomach:

Liquid diets are a blessing for those who experience digestive discomfort during illness. They are light on the stomach, reducing the load on your digestive system. This means less bloating, cramps, and indigestion, allowing your body to focus on healing.

Hydration:

Proper hydration is key to recovery. Liquid diets, such as soups and juices, help maintain your body's fluid balance. Staying hydrated ensures that your body can transport nutrients efficiently and flush out toxins.

Nutrient-Packed:

Liquid diets for recovery can be rich in essential vitamins and minerals. This is particularly important during illness when your body's nutrient demands may increase. Nutrient-dense liquids ensure that your body receives the sustenance it needs.

How Do You Recover From A Liquid Diet?

When struggling with a common health issue, a serious illness or even surgery, our digestion system is unable to take heavy foods. According to Healthline, liquid diets for recovery lack protein and fibre, which makes them easier to digest by the stomach. Staying hydrated supports the healing process, so nutrient-rich liquids come as the best way to fuel the body with the nutrition and energy it needs for faster recovery.

What Are The Best Foods For A Liquid Diet For Recovery?

This is a common question in everyone's mind while starting with a liquid diet for recovery. Doctor Mickey Mehta shared three vital tonics that can aid in a speedy recovery. In his Instagram post, he shared the following drinks:

1. Pomegranate Juice:

Pomegranate juice, often referred to as the "superfood elixir," is a nutritional powerhouse. It's packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, and anti-inflammatory properties. During illness, pomegranate juice can provide a refreshing boost to your immune system. Dr Mickey Mehta suggested, "You can consume first thing in the morning and in the evening before sunset, with a little bit of pepper & cinnamon."

Health benefits of pomegranate juice for faster recovery:

Boosted Immunity: Pomegranates are brimming with vitamin C, which fortifies your immune system. It aids in warding off infections and helps your body recover faster.

Anti-Inflammatory: Pomegranate juice contains natural anti-inflammatory compounds, which can alleviate symptoms of common illnesses, such as a sore throat or cough.

Hydration: Staying hydrated is crucial for a swift recovery, and pomegranate juice is an enjoyable way to maintain your body's fluid balance.

Click here for our recipe for pomegranate juice.

2. Tulsi Kadha:

Tulsi, also known as Holy Basil, has been treasured in Ayurveda for its healing properties. When blended with jaggery in a kadha, it becomes a potent tonic that can soothe and heal during illnesses. "You can consume it before your lunch and before your dinner, mixed with jaggery," said the doctor.

Health benefits of tulsi kadha for faster recovery:

Immune Booster: Tulsi is celebrated for its immune-boosting properties. It aids your body in fighting off infections and accelerates the healing process.

Cough and Cold Relief: The kadha's warmth and medicinal qualities can provide relief from common cold symptoms, including congestion and cough.

Detoxification: Tulsi helps detoxify your body by eliminating toxins, which is vital during illness. It promotes a clean and healthy system.

Click here for our recipe for tulsi jaggery kadha.

3. Moong Dal Soup:

Moong dal, or mung bean, is a nutritious and easily digestible pulse. Moong dal soup is a comforting and nourishing option for those on a liquid diet during illness. According to the doctor, "You can consume it for your lunch and dinner with cow's ghee."

Health Benefits of Moong Dal Soup:

Protein-Rich: Moong dal is a good source of protein, essential for repairing and rebuilding tissues, especially after an illness.

Digestive Ease: This soup is gentle on the stomach and can provide relief from digestive discomfort often experienced during illness.

Balanced Nutrition: Moong dal is rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre, offering a balanced nutritional profile to support your recovery.

Click here for our recipe for moong dal soup.

Incorporating these tonics into your liquid diet for recovery during illness can make a world of difference. Do try them.

