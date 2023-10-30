Feeling Bloated After Festive Feasting? Sip On This De-Bloating Drink And Thank Us Later

Bloating is the feeling of tightness in the belly. Photo Credit: iStock

De-Bloating Drink: The festive season gives you enough reasons to rejoice, with food surely topping the list. During this time of the year, we tend to binge on various sweet and savory delicacies, often setting aside all concerns about diet and health. That's how it should be, and we totally agree! But have you ever considered detoxifying in between? If not, then it's time for you to start. Why, you ask? It's because prolonged indulgence can slow down the digestion process, leaving you feeling bloated. We bet you wouldn't want to feel heavy during the festivals, especially when you need to fit into your favorite dress for the party. Isn't it? Fret not, as we have found the perfect hack to de-bloat in between the festivities. All you need to do is incorporate a bloating relief drink into your daily regimen. We have discovered a de-bloating drink recipe by nutritionist Richa Gangani that includes mint leaves, ginger, lemon slices, raw turmeric, and honey. So, if you feel heavy and bloated after the festive binge, it's time to detox and get in shape again. Read on to learn more about the bloating relief drink.

What Does Bloating Do To Your Body? How Does Bloating Affect Your Body?

To put it simply, bloating is the feeling of tightness in the belly, mostly caused by gas formation due to slow digestion - a common issue that arises due to irregular eating habits. According to the World Gastroenterology Organization, bloating affects 10 to 30 percent of the adult population worldwide. Bloating can also lead to acid reflux, heartburn, and a constant feeling of uneasiness. But fret not, as bloating is a common digestive issue that can be easily taken care of. All you need to do is make a few conscious decisions while planning your diet regimen for proper detoxification.

Why Is It Important To Detoxify? How Does Detoxification Help With Bloating?

Apart from including light and comforting meals in your diet, it is essential to incorporate some antioxidants as well. The best way to do this is through detox drinks, considered the most natural way to hydrate, reduce inflammation, and speed up metabolism, effectively managing bloating and the feeling of heaviness in the body.

Expert-Recommended De-Bloating Drink Recipe | 5-Ingredient Bloating Relief Drink Recipe:

The recipe is very simple. All you need to do is take a jug of water and add a cup of grated ginger, mint leaves, lemon slices, pounded raw turmeric or turmeric powder, and some honey. Mix everything together and let it sit for a while. Now, strain the water into a cup and sip.

De-Bloating Drink Dosage:

According to nutritionist Richa Gangani, having this five-ingredient bloating relief drink for 21 days may eliminate the signs of bloating completely. You can have it as the first thing in the morning, with some lukewarm water. She also states that this drink may help you lose three to five kgs as well. But always remember, moderation is the key.

