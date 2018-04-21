Fatty Fish May Boost Heart Health: Try These 5 Foods Too! 

Fish lovers raise your hand! According to a latest study, consuming fatty fish four times a week can help prevent the risk of heart disease. The study revealed that fatty fish was linked to increasing good cholesterol rate in the blood which further boosted heart health. Fatty fish are profuse with omega- 3 fatty acids, and the study revealed that these omega-3 fatty acids benefits heart in a big way. They increase in blood flow, lower risk of developing asthma.The study was published in the journal Molecular Nutrition & Food Research, stated the long-chain omega-3 acids such as Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and short-chain omega 3 acids such as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) prevent the body from diseases and increase metabolism.The study revealed that consuming fatty fish or omega-3 fatty acids increases the size and lipid composition of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) particles, or good cholesterol, in people with impaired glucose metabolism.The study also noted that consumption of camelina sativa oil also a rich constituent of short omega-3 fatty acids lower the number of harmful Intermediate-density lipoprotein (LDL) particles. LDL cholesterol or bad cholesterol are infamous for forming plaque in the blood vessels, thereby restricting normal blood flow.For the study, researchers studied 79 Finnish men and women aged between 40 and 72, with impaired glucose metabolism. These participants were then divided into four groups for a 12-week intervention- the camelina oil group, the fatty fish group, the lean fish group, and the control group.Participants in the lean and fatty fish groups were made to eat lean and fatty fish four times a week. On the other hand participants in the camelina oil group were monitored on the basis of their intake of camelina sativa oil daily.The findings revealed that the team who ate fatty fish increased the size and lipid composition of HDL particles, whereas the team that used camelina oil decreased the number of harmful LDL particles. According to the researchers both of these changes that were identified may benefits immensely to cut down the risk of cardio diseases.It has been proved time and again that diet plays a crucial role in managing heart health. Here are five foods you must include in your daily diet for a healthy heart.Oats are known to contain a type of fiber that helps bind bile acids and expel them from the body. These bile acids are made from cholesterol. A diet that includes oats is effective in lowering the cholesterol levels in our body.Munching on a handful of nuts can do wonders for your heart. These nuts have high amounts of unsaturated fats that are good for your heart as they help in reducing the inflammation of the arteries.Legumes are great for the heart and have antioxidants, proteins and fiber. They are also a great source to get your folate requirement from and also help in increasing the platelet activity.Berries are full of heart-healthy phytonutrients and lots of soluble fiber. Make a quick smoothie or sprinkle them over your breakfast cereal.Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber and phytoestogens and all of these help in boosting heart health. It is best to soak or grind flaxseeds before consuming them to derive maximum health benefits.