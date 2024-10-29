Exclusive Interview: Actress Shriya Saran Shares Her Secrets To Enjoying Festive Desserts Minus The Guilt

Shriya Saran offers the perfect festive binge advice.

Festivals in India are all about family, traditions, and indulging in delicious sweets. Actress Shriya Saran believes it's possible to enjoy these treats while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. With a focus on nutrition, she chooses ingredients like nuts, whole grains, and natural sweeteners to elevate festive desserts. Shriya emphasizes that healthy choices can coexist with indulgence, allowing everyone to savour the flavours of celebration. Here, she shares her favourite festive desserts that balance taste and health, making them perfect for the festive season. She shares her secrets to indulging in festive sweets without compromising on wellness.

"While I love the richness of our traditional treats, I've become more conscious of what I eat, especially during the festive season. The key lies in choosing ingredients that provide nutrition alongside indulgence," Shriya Saran told NDTV Food.

Indian desserts are popular during the festive season.

Q: What inspired you to create healthier versions of traditional sweets?

A: Over time, I became more conscious of my diet, especially during festivals. I wanted to enjoy sweets without compromising my health.

Q: Can you tell us about your favourite festive dessert?

A: Almond Halwa is my all-time favourite! It's comforting and packed with nutrients. I use jaggery instead of refined sugar for added health benefits.

Q: We know you like Gulab Jamun as well. How do you make it healthier?

A: Instead of frying, I bake the dough balls and use honey instead of traditional sugar syrup. Whole wheat flour boosts the fibre content, making it lighter.

Q: What do you love about Ragi Ladoo?

A: Ragi is a superfood rich in calcium and fibre. I sweeten ragi ladoo with jaggery and add coconut and almonds for flavour and nutrition.

Q: How do you enhance Coconut Barfi's nutritional value?

A: I add finely chopped almonds and replace refined sugar with jaggery and coconut sugar. A touch of saffron and cardamom elevates the flavour!

Q: Any advice for those looking to make healthier festive desserts?

A: Experiment with natural sweeteners and nutrient-rich ingredients. There are plenty of delicious ways to enjoy sweets while promoting well-being!

"It's all about finding the right balance," she says. "By making small changes to traditional recipes, we can enjoy our favourite sweets without compromising on our health goals," Shriya Saran signs off.

