Excessive Exposure Cellphone Radiation May Hamper Brain Activity: Study

Cant live without your phone? Must check your Facebook notifications or Insta mentions or simply visit your favourite on a regular basis? Your cell-phone obsession may take a heavy toll on your brain and result in widespread effects on the brain, neurons, developing cells and enzyme systems, warns a new study.

The study published in scientific journal Current Science found that continuous exposure to electromagnetic radiation from cellphones may affect the brain in much more harmful ways than previously thought.

The study was conducted on cockroaches by the researchers from the Department of Zoology, University College, Thiruvananthapuram and studied the effects of electromagnetic radiation on the brain and neurons. The study explained the physiological and biochemical basis of the adverse effects of the radiation. Scientists found that exposure of adult male cockroaches to electromagnetic radiation emitted by mobile phones triggered sharp changes in the enzymes systems of fat body and haematological profile.

For the study, 15 healthy male cockroaches were put in two separate plastic containers of equal size. The researchers then exposed the test box containing cockroaches for one, three and six hours by a full call (approximately one minute) per five minutes to the mobile phone that was kept inside the box.

The researchers also noted that there was a sharp decline in the protein content of fat body and content of acetylcholine in the central nervous system showed a sharp increase. Researchers also said that, organisms were found to be inert and lethargic after the third hour of EMR treatment

Excessive cell phone usage also carries with it the potential risk of chronic exposure to low level of radio frequency and microwave radiation.

The researchers also pointed how in the early spells of study itself the cockroaches underwent drastic changes in the metabolism of protein, characterised by depletion of fat body protein, accompanied by a sharp increase of total free amino acids.

Brain and its function in overall cognitive and physical health needs no lengthy description. The foods that you consume play a vital role in keeping your brain healthy and can impact memory power to a great extent.

there are certain essential nutrients that can help you in improving brain power. All you have to do is to include them in your diet in adequate amounts.

1. Magnesium

Including magnesium in your diet may do wonders for your memory. Green leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale have high amounts of magnesium which can significantly improve your memory power. Legumes like beans and peas are an excellent source of magnesium. Other foods that are rich in magnesium include almonds, walnuts, cashews, avocados etc.

2. Zinc

Zinc is another mineral which reduces memory loss to a great extent. Studies have also linked zinc intake in preventong age-related disorders such as Alzheimer's or dementia. It can also reduce the severity and length of common cold symptoms. Foods like pumpkin seeds, beef, and shrimps are an excellent source of zinc which must be included in daily diet.

3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 can significantly help in reducing the symptoms of many psychiatric illnesses and degenerative brain disorders. Foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids such as oily fish, walnuts, roasted soya bean, canola oil, chia seeds, salmon and flax seeds are crucial for optimal brain function.

4. Vitamin C and B

While Vitamin C has long been associated with mental agility, B Vitamins are known to guard against age-related brain shrinkage and cognitive impairment. Load up on blackcurrants, citrus fruits, fish, green leafy vegetables, mushrooms, peanuts, sesame seeds, eggs to rev up your brain power.

5.Green Vegetables

From broccoli, kale, to spinach - green vegetables are full of iron, Vitamin E, K and B9 (folate) which are extremely important for brain cell development, keeping memory related issues at bay. Eating folate-rich foods is also associated with reducing the homocysteine levels which may lead to nerve cells damage in brain. Vitamin K is known to be helpful in cognitive enhancement and increasing mental alertness.