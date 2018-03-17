Essential Tips To Make Your Lips Soft; Bring These Superfoods To Your Rescue

In order to keep your lips from damage and make them soft and supple you must ensure bringing these superfoods to your rescue. We suggest some oils and foods that will help you get soft and supple lips.
1. Almond oil
Almond oil has vital nutrients like vitamin E that works with other antioxidants like vitamin C that help moisturise the lips. All you need to do is to apply almond oil to get soft and supple lips.
2. Sugar
Move over artificial lip scrubs, instead use a natural scrub like sugar that helps remove dead cells and restores natural softness.
3. Milk
Milk's moisturising properties help make your lips soft. Apply milk and turmeric as a paste on the lips and leave it for about five minutes before washing it off with water.
4. Honey
Honey has antiseptic and antibacterial properties that hydrate damaged cells. Use honey and sugar scrub to soothe chapped lips.
5. Tomato juice
Tomato is a great way to treat dried, dark and chapped lips that helps rejuvenate them. Apply tomato paste on your lips and rinse it off after 15 minutes.