Essential Tips To Make Your Lips Soft; Bring These Superfoods To Your Rescue

We tend to take extra care of our skin, especially face; however, what we mostly neglect is to treat our lips which remain dehydrated and dry. It is important to look after your lips and moisturize them from time to time in order to keep them soft and supple. Did you know, lips indicate the hydration levels of your body? Dry and damaged lips generally mean your body needs to load up on more fluids. Before you switch to commercial beauty creams, make sure you are well-hydrated.

In order to keep your lips from damage and make them soft and supple you must ensure bringing these superfoods to your rescue. We suggest some oils and foods that will help you get soft and supple lips.

1. Almond oil

Almond oil has vital nutrients like vitamin E that works with other antioxidants like vitamin C that help moisturise the lips. All you need to do is to apply almond oil to get soft and supple lips.

2. Sugar

Move over artificial lip scrubs, instead use a natural scrub like sugar that helps remove dead cells and restores natural softness.

3. Milk

Milk's moisturising properties help make your lips soft. Apply milk and turmeric as a paste on the lips and leave it for about five minutes before washing it off with water.

4. Honey

Honey has antiseptic and antibacterial properties that hydrate damaged cells. Use honey and sugar scrub to soothe chapped lips.

5. Tomato juice

Tomato is a great way to treat dried, dark and chapped lips that helps rejuvenate them. Apply tomato paste on your lips and rinse it off after 15 minutes.