Homemade Shikanji On-The-Go: A DIY Premix You Need Right Now

In India, there is no dearth of coolers to quench thirst and soothe our souls. Chaas, lassi, sherbet, and more - options are many, with each having its unique note to savour. But what reigns supreme is a soothing glass of shikanji! Made with lemon juice and a mix of spices, shikanji tugs at heartstrings with its earthy flavour and comforting aroma. And the fact that you can make it at home gives the drink an additional edge. But have you ever considered carrying your homemade shikanji while travelling? Most probably you haven't; after all, no one wants to risk spillage in their precious bags or on clothes. Right? What if we say we have the perfect solution to this universal problem? You heard us. Today, we've got you a shikanji premix recipe that is travel-friendly and super easy to make.

What Makes Shikanji So Unique?

- It includes easily available ingredients:

We all love the burst of flavours shikanji offers. But you don't need anything out of the world to achieve the flavour profile of the drink. Instead, scan through your spice rack and pick jeera, black pepper, salt, etc., to make this popular drink and relish.

- It has an earthy flavour profile:

The tanginess of lemon, the strong aroma of black salt, and the zing of cumin and black pepper all come together to create a unique flavour profile of the dish that is balanced yet very strong in nature.

- It soothes your soul instantly:

Lemon instantly cools you down and balances the body temperature, especially during summer. Alongside, the concoction of salt and sugar works as an electrolyte, balancing the water level in the body.

- It is loaded with nutrients:

Every ingredient of the drink is nutritious. Lemon loads you with vitamin C, while jeera is a storehouse of antioxidants. Alongside, rock salt adds sodium and iron to the body, fortifying the drink with every essential nutrient to stay healthy.

What Is So Special About Homemade Shikanji?

Shikanji is easily available at every nook and corner of your city. But we believe there's something very unique about the homemade ones. Wonder what? It's the possibility to customize ingredients as per your palate. Some like it sweeter, while some enjoy it with extra salt. Then there are some who like adding mint and pudina to the drink for added flavors. Making the drink at home opens immense possibilities to explore and experiment with the recipe of a classic shikanji.

DIY Shikanji Premix: How To Make Shikanji Premix

The recipe is very simple. All you need to do is roast cumin and black pepper and grind them with dry ginger powder, rock salt, mishri (rock candy), and some dry mango powder.

Now, whenever you feel like drinking shikanji, add a spoonful of the mix in a glass with water and lemon juice and mix well. That's it! You have a perfect shikanji ready to be relished. Click here for the detailed recipe of the premix.

Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it!