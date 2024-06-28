Enjoy Bread Pakoda Minus The Guilt! 5 Tips On How To Make It Weight Loss-Friendly

Follow these tips to indulge in guilt-free bread pakoda! (Photo Credit: iStock)

One word that describes bread pakodas the best is pure indulgence. Bread slices dunked in a spicy gram flour (besan) batter and deep-fried to perfection, it's a snack that we can never get tired of eating. Some enjoy it plain, while others prefer the stuffed version. As much as we adore these crispy triangles, many feel a sense of guilt right after indulging in one. People who are trying to eat healthy or are on a weight loss diet will be able to relate to this feeling. In those few seconds, you may question your decision to have bread pakoda in the first place. But don't you think you're being slightly harsh on yourself?

Having snacks like bread pakoda shouldn't take you on a guilt trip every time. So, how to avoid feeling this way? It's simple - all you have to do is make some alterations to the recipe and make it more weight-loss-friendly. Find out how you can achieve this in the points listed below.

Healthy Bread Pakoda Recipe | Here Are 5 Tips To Make Bread Pakoda Weight-Loss Friendly:

1. Ditch The White Bread

Bread pakoda is typically made using white bread. However, it may not be the right choice if weight loss is on your mind. Several studies suggest that white bread is high in carbohydrates and contains fewer nutrients compared to other breads. Instead, you can opt for whole wheat bread or any multigrain bread. By making this swap, you can make your bread pakoda much healthier.

2. Keep It Simple

When making bread pakoda, follow the principle of 'less is always more'. The simpler you keep the recipe, the better it will be for your health. Avoid adding too much salt to the batter, and if possible, opt for the plain version. This way, the calorie count will be reduced, and you won't feel guilty after having it. So, avoid going overboard with any of the ingredients.

3. Choose Your Fillings Wisely

It's completely alright if you prefer the stuffed version over the plain one. However, you need to be mindful of the fillings you add. Most bread pakodas are stuffed with aloo or paneer stuffing. While both are delicious, the latter adds protein to the bread pakoda, making it quite healthy. You can also opt for the aloo filling but don't go overboard as it is high in carbohydrates.

4. Air-Fry It

Yes! It's possible to air fry your bread pakoda, and the results are quite spectacular. The classic recipe involves deep-frying the bread pakoda, which is a big no-no on a weight loss diet. Anything deep-fried leads to the consumption of extra calories, leading to weight gain. A good alternative is to air fry them. They taste just as good as the regular version, but with fewer calories.

5. Opt For Low-Calorie Accompaniments

Bread pakoda is best enjoyed with a tasty accompaniment on the side. To make it weight loss-friendly, opt for healthy, low-calorie accompaniments. Avoid pairing it with condiments like tomato ketchup or sweet chutney. Both of these have a high-calorie count and would undermine your efforts to keep the bread pakoda healthy. The best option is to pair it with homemade pudina chutney.

Now that you know these tips, keep them in mind the next time you make bread pakoda at home. Happy Snacking!