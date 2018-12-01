End Your Day On A Healthy Note With This Recovery Dinner

A nutritious and filling breakfast has the potential of giving your day an essential kick-start. However, after functioning the whole day, our energy levels tend to take a dip. So in order to recover those energy levels in a healthy manner, it is imperative to eat dinner, which is both light and power-packed at the same time. If you are looking for healthy dinner options to recover in the best possible manner, fret not, we've got your back. End your day on a healthy note with a bowlful of shiitake mushrooms, tofu, sesame seeds, snow peas and mung bean sprouts. According to 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, 'Shiitake mushrooms are renowned for being adaptogenic, which means they help the body recover quickly from all kinds of stress. Marinated tofu, which is made from soybeans, is easy to digest."

Healthy Recovery Dinner

- Shiitake mushrooms have potent phytonutrients that are said to increase resistance to stress and fatigue. While making the bowl, these mushrooms must be included.

- On the other hand, tofu is a good source of tryptophan, which provides relief from stress and aids better sleep. Having this in dinner may improve your quality of sleep as well.

- Sesame seeds are rich in beneficial minerals that can do wonders for your overall health.

- Snow peas are rich in vitamin B content, which produces the hormones necessary to fight stress.

- Loaded with vitamin B and magnesium, mung bean sprouts help in managing stress symptoms.

So what are you waiting for? Bring together all the above mentioned ingredients and get going.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.