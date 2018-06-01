Eid 2018: 6 Special Dishes You Must Prepare On Eid al-Fitr

Highlights
- Eid 2018 is here and it's time to indulge in rich non-veg dishes.
- Tangri kebabs and haleem makes for amazing Eid feast starters.
- Sheer Khurma and meethi sevaiya are fixtures on Eid menu.
One of the most important festivals of the Muslims, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with a lot of gusto and the food at the feast is usually legendary. From plates brimming with juicy, meaty starters to pots overflowing with slow-cooked rice and mutton dishes and some really heavenly desserts, Meethi Eid feasts are hard to resist.
Here are some special dishes you must prepare for Eid 2018:
The meaty lentil soup-like dish is next-to-none when comes to comfort food for non-vegetarians. The rich mutton stew is cooked with broken wheat and made with a delicious mix of Indian spices. The dish is slow-cooked and usually served during the Eid feast.
Another spectacular starter, tangri kebabs are very easy-to-make and are an instant favourite with everyone. The appetiser has tandoor-cooked chicken drumsticks served with onion rings, and lemon wedges, and it's difficult to pick up just one!
A showstopper main dish can be the creamy chicken korma that is sure to make the host very popular with the guests. The dish is rich, extra creamy, seeped with flavours and spiced. It is best enjoyed with buttered naan or tandoori roti.
Is any feast even complete without the show-stopping biryani? The shahi biryani is a traditional recipe of a dum-style biryani. It has alternating layers of cooked, creamy mutton and saffron rice, and is sure to make you win the Eid-party game, without contention!
Sheer khurma is the biryani of desserts, when it comes to Eid feasts. The flavourful vermicelli and milk pudding is prepared especially during Ramadan and Eid and is relished by the young and the old with equal delight.
Also made of vermicelli, meethi seviyan is a typical Eid al-Fitr food menu fixture. The vermicelli is soaked in milk and cooked with nuts and dry fruits. It makes the celebration of Meethi Eid, complete and how!
Eid al-Fitr 2018 is here and it's time to indulge and celebrate, not just the end of a month-long period of fasting, but also the rich and diverse legacy of non-vegetarian dishes of India.
Eid Mubarak!