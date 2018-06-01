Eid 2018: 6 Special Dishes You Must Prepare On Eid al-Fitr

Highlights Eid 2018 is here and it's time to indulge in rich non-veg dishes. Tangri kebabs and haleem makes for amazing Eid feast starters. Sheer Khurma and meethi sevaiya are fixtures on Eid menu.

Eid al-Fitr 2018 will be celebrated on 14th and 15th June and preparations for the celebration have already begun. Muslims all over the world are gearing to celebrate Eid, after completing the fasting-month of Ramadan. The festival is also known as Meethi Eid, because the desserts are a major focus of the festive feast. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the day when the first crescent moon is spotted in the sky, in the evening. The celebrations are characterised by getting together of family and friends, exchange of gifts and communal feasting on meat delicacies as well as delectable desserts like seviyan, sheer khurma, etc.

One of the most important festivals of the Muslims, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with a lot of gusto and the food at the feast is usually legendary. From plates brimming with juicy, meaty starters to pots overflowing with slow-cooked rice and mutton dishes and some really heavenly desserts, Meethi Eid feasts are hard to resist.

Here are some special dishes you must prepare for Eid 2018:

1. Haleem

The meaty lentil soup-like dish is next-to-none when comes to comfort food for non-vegetarians. The rich mutton stew is cooked with broken wheat and made with a delicious mix of Indian spices. The dish is slow-cooked and usually served during the Eid feast.



Eid 2018: Haleem is a slow-cooked meat dish with lentils

2. Tangri Kebabs

Another spectacular starter, tangri kebabs are very easy-to-make and are an instant favourite with everyone. The appetiser has tandoor-cooked chicken drumsticks served with onion rings, and lemon wedges, and it's difficult to pick up just one!



Eid 2018: Tangri kebabs are spectacular starters

3. Creamy Chicken Korma

A showstopper main dish can be the creamy chicken korma that is sure to make the host very popular with the guests. The dish is rich, extra creamy, seeped with flavours and spiced. It is best enjoyed with buttered naan or tandoori roti.

Eid 2018: Creamy chicken korma

4. Shahi Biryani

Is any feast even complete without the show-stopping biryani? The shahi biryani is a traditional recipe of a dum-style biryani. It has alternating layers of cooked, creamy mutton and saffron rice, and is sure to make you win the Eid-party game, without contention!





Eid 2018: No feast is complete with the show-stopping biryani

5. Sheer Khurma

Sheer khurma is the biryani of desserts, when it comes to Eid feasts. The flavourful vermicelli and milk pudding is prepared especially during Ramadan and Eid and is relished by the young and the old with equal delight.



Eid 2018: Sheer Khurma is an Eid fixture

6. Meethi Seviyan

Also made of vermicelli, meethi seviyan is a typical Eid al-Fitr food menu fixture. The vermicelli is soaked in milk and cooked with nuts and dry fruits. It makes the celebration of Meethi Eid, complete and how!



Eid 2018: Meethi sevaiya makes Eid celebrations complete

Eid al-Fitr 2018 is here and it's time to indulge and celebrate, not just the end of a month-long period of fasting, but also the rich and diverse legacy of non-vegetarian dishes of India.

Eid Mubarak!

