Eating Tomatoes and Apples May Help Keep Your Lungs Healthy: Study

Highlights It is time you add more tomatoes and apples in your diet Tomatoes have been linked to a decreased risk of prostate cancer Tomatoes are known to be the new superfoods

It is time you add more tomatoes and apples in your diet considering they may repair your lungs like never before. A study published in the European Respiratory Journal says that tomatoes and fruits, particularly apples, slowed how much people's lungs decline over the course of ten years, indicating that these foods might share certain nutrients that boost health. Tomatoes are known to be healthy fruits that promote not just good health but also ensure healthy lungs.For the study, about 650 adults underwent tests analysing lung function, after which the same test was performed 10 years later to determine how the participants' lungs aged over time. The participants from Germany, Norway and United Kingdom were given questionnaires that analysed diets and nutrition.Additionally they were given a spirometry test that measures how much oxygen their lungs can take in. The team of researchers discovered the magic numbers of tomatoes seemed to be two a day, while three servings of other fresh fruit slowed the decline, as compared to people who included less than one tomato or less than one serving of other fruit a day. Processed food that included fruits and vegetables like tomato sauce did not appear to have the same benefits as normal tomatoes, especially in terms of lung health.Even the people who never smoked benefitted from eating generous amounts of tomatoes. With age, our lungs lose vitality, thanks to tomatoes, you can actually repair them for the better. Poor lung function can cause a variety of health problems, especially that includes a heart stroke.As per the researchers, in addition to keeping your lungs young, tomatoes have been linked to a decreased risk of prostate cancer and heart diseases. So, feel free to use tomatoes and make the best out of these red delights.