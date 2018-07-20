Eating Fish May Help You Live Longer: 5 Benefits of Eating Fish Daily

Eating fish may be the secret for long life, said scientists. According to a latest study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, consuming fish and other foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids may lower the risk of early death from diseases like cancer, and heart disorders.

For the study, the team from Zhejiang University in China examined 240,729 men and 180,580 women who were followed for 16 years, out of which 54,230 men and 30,882 women died.

The findings revealed that omega-23 fatty acids may have a link with longer life. Higher fish and long-chain omega-3 fatty acid intakes were significantly associated with lower total mortality.



Men who had highest fish consumption had nine per cent lower total mortality, 10 per cent lower cardiovascular disease mortality, according to the study. It was found that they were also six per cent less likely to die of cancer, and had 20 per cent lower respiratory disease mortality. Women had eight per cent lower total mortality, 10 per cent lower cardiovascular disease mortality, and 38 per cent lower Alzheimer's disease mortality.

The scientists could not find relevant link between fried fish and mortality in men. it was associated with increased risks of mortality from all causes, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory disease in women. It must be noted that long-chain omega-3 fatty acid intake was associated with 15 per cent and 18 per cent lower cardiovascular disease mortality in men and women, respectively, when comparing the highest and lowest quintiles.

The study was observational in nature and did not aim to to prove any causal relationship between eating fish and mortality.

Fish is one of the most nutritious additions you can make to your diet.

Here are 5 Benefits of Eating Fish You Must Know

1. Good source of lean protein and weight loss: Fish is one of the best sources of lean proteins.which means it is lower in fats as compared to other dense protein foods like red meat or pork.

2. Lowers cholesterol: Fish is known to bring down the levels of 'bad' or LDL cholesterol. The omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil help in lowering LDL levels. This LDL cholesterol may result in plaque formation in the arteries making it difficult for the blood to flow smoothly.

3. Rich source of micro-nutrients: Fish is rich in a bundle of micro-nutrients like sodium, manganese, potassium and more that play an important role in maintaining good health.

4. Protects your eyes: Eating fish regularly may help improve your eyesight. The rich content of omega-3 acids can prevent the chances of macular degeneration. An eye disease that causes vision loss, mascular degeneration is a leading cause of blindness in the elderly population.

5. Source of Vitamin D: Fatty fish like salmon, herring and mackerel are loaded with Vitamin D. Increasing fish intake can help strengthen bones, teeth and also provide resistance against many diseases like multiple sclerosis.

