Summer means sun, sand, sea, surfing, pool parties and family holidays. But, with mercury levels rising day by day and sun at its peak; we frequently binge on food to keep our energy levels high - meaning our healthy diet goes for a toss. There are many chances that we get dehydrated easily. Since our summer pool parties or holidays are an open invitation for us to get sick, it becomes imperative for us to maintain a healthy diet and stay hydrated. Having said that, follow these four easy tips to maintain a healthy diet this summer:Include watermelon, oranges, grapes, strawberries and melons in your meals. These fruits are known to have antioxidant properties, which will help to keep you hydrated and stress free throughout the day. Adding watermelons in your breakfast meal will maintain the water and fluid content of the body and keeps your mind active and fresh.It is always good to break your meals into smaller meals, meaning having four to five small meals a day will help your body to digest your food easily and keep your metabolism high. Moreover, this will keep your hunger pangs in control. Add healthy and fibre-rich food to your meals. Avoid fruits and vegetables that have been cut and kept in the open for long.Do away with all the caffeinated, carbonated and alcoholic drinks that are high in sugar. These beverages are prepared using preservatives, colours and added sugar, which are acidic in nature and might cause loss of fluids through urine, resulting dehydration. Instead, drink lemon juice, coconut water, chach, iced-tea, or fresh fruit juices to refill the fluids that are lost in sweat.While on holidays, we love to binge on a good barbeque food. However, opting for healthier versions like grilled chicken or fresh fish grill than the traditional staples and burgers will not only add a tasty protein to your diet, but will also leave you feeling full for a longer period.