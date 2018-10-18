Drinking Coffee May Lead To A Longer Life; 5 Benefits Of Coffee

According to a study published in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine, there is a link between coffee and having a longer life. Researchers studied half a million people who drank one to eight cups of coffee per day. They found people drinking even two to three cups of coffee every day had about a 12 percent lower risk of death compared to non-coffee drinkers. This population-based study, which includes people aged 38 to 73, draws an association between and coffee and health. As per a study published in the British Medical Journal last year, researchers looked at more than 200 previous studies and suggested drinking three to four cups of coffee a day can positively impact health more than cause harm.

Also last year, Spanish researchers reported people who drank at least four cups of coffee a day had a 64 percent lower risk of death than those who never drank coffee. Still, some medical professionals warn against starting a coffee habit.

We tell you some reasons as to why coffee can be a great beverage for overall health:

1. Coffee ups your metabolism

Studies have shown that coffee helps raise your metabolism and help you burn fat at a faster rate. The caffeine present in the coffee helps stimulate your nervous system, causing it to send signals to your fat cells to break down body fat.

2. Coffee is a great source of antioxidants

Coffee does have a lot of nutritional values. It contains riboflavin, pantothenic acid, manganese, potassium, magnesium, and niacin to boost overall health. It is also a huge source of antioxidants that help prevent oxidative damage.

3. Coffee may make your brain sharper

The caffeine present in coffee is said to be central nervous system stimulant. It is said to travel to the brain where it becomes responsible for enhancing the firing of the neurons and increasing energy metabolism throughout your brain.

4. Coffee may help prevent diabetes

A few studies have linked coffee with diabetes. They have revealed that coffee may significantly lower your risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

5. Coffee is a great energiser

This is a known fact; coffee tends to give you an instant kick, thanks to the caffeine present in the coffee.

The caffeine in the coffee may be a good compound but only if it is consumed in limited quantities. So make sure you are not over-drinking coffee.