Don't Let Your Mushy Apples Go To Waste! Explore 4 Fun Ways To Reuse Them

Interesting ways to use leftover mushy apples. (Image Credit: Istock)

If there is one fruit that we all have stocked in our kitchen at all times, it is apples. We may think we have finished them, but somehow there are always some lying around in our fridge or fruit basket. Isn't it? This happens because we end up buying them in bulk. The problem arises when we keep them lying around for too long and they end up being mushy and soggy. When this happens, we avoid using them and end up discarding them. What if there is not one but many ways to avoid wasting these apples? Wondering how to reuse your leftover mushy apples? Here are some interesting ideas that you must try:

What To Do With Leftover Mushy Apples? 4 Interesting Ways To Use Them:

1. Make some jam

We all love spreading jam on our toasts, pancakes, or even paratha. You can make the most of your leftover mushy apples and prepare a delicious jam at home. All you have to do is transfer them to a pan and cook them with a bit of water. You can also add a splash of lemon juice to balance out the sweetness. Allow it to cook for a few minutes, and voila - you've repurposed mushy apples in the most delectable way possible. Pair this jam with your favourite foods and enjoy!

2. Add it to your baked goods

The flavour of apples comes out beautifully in baked goods. The best example is a classic apple pie or tart. Apart from this, you can also use leftover mushy apples to prepare pancakes, cookies, or bread. As the winter season is in full swing, these apple-based desserts are a great way to enjoy the weather. You can enjoy them as they are or even pair them with a cup of coffee. And not to forget the delightful aroma, which will make you want to indulge in them right away.

3. Whip up a smoothie

When in doubt, simply whip up a smoothie. It offers the perfect combination of health and taste. Just add the chopped mushy apples to a blender along with milk, a bit of yogurt, and honey. You can also add nuts or seeds for texture, or any other fruit as per your liking. Then just blend until smooth, and your glass of fresh, homemade apple smoothie is ready. Have this refreshing smoothie for breakfast to kickstart your day on a healthy note. Here's an easy recipe for you to try.

4. Make chutney or applesauce

Did you know you could use leftover mushy apples to make chutney as well? At first, it may sound strange to have a chutney prepared with apples. But trust us, it actually tastes quite well. The fruity flavour complements several dishes and is a must-try for those who are fans of sweet chutneys. Other than this, you can also make classic apple sauce with it and use it as a topping for pancakes or waffles. Aren't these super interesting ways to make the most of leftover mushy apples?

So, the next time you're wondering what to do with leftover mushy apples, keep these ideas in mind.