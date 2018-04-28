Does This Hot Weather Make You Angry? The Reason Will Surprise You!

A new study has found that people get angry or grumpy in warm weather as stress hormones may rise in tandem with the thermometer. The research team in Poland conducted a study to find the link between rising temperature and stress levels. This has been something that may have kept most scientists puzzled for over years now. The research revealed that cortisol, which is the stress hormone is lower in winter and tends to rise when the temperatures begin to soar.

According to the researchers they saw cortisol circulating in the body during warm weather. These non-intuitive findings contradict traditional concepts of the taxing physical toll of winter and the relaxed ease of summer. The first sample data is said to have derived from crime statistics and how it was linked with the weather. The report showed criminals engaging in increased violence when it was warmer.

The researchers are looking at more research in this direction. Meanwhile, you can include these foods that are cooling, no matter how hot the temperature is.

1. Bottle gourd

It numerous health benefits may make you embrace it. Lauki juice has been hailed by health experts for its medicinal properties. They suggest that consuming lauki juice may act as a hydrating agent reducing excessive body heat.

2. Pumpkin

Another vegetable loaded with water is pumpkin. It is low in calorie and is enriched with carotene, polyphenols and antioxidants. Regular intake may help keep your body cool.

3. Cucumber

Cucumber is one of the best foods to load up on during summers. Toss it in a bowl of salad or just eat it as it is. It replenishes your body with a fresh burst of energy and essential nutrients.

4. Zucchini

Zucchinis are super hydrating, refreshing and light. They come packed with vitamin A and C and are full of dietary fibre.