Does Banana Aggravate Cough And Cold? All You Need to Know

Banana is loaded with several health benefitting properties

Banana is the most popular fruit worldwide, and there's no denying its appeal. It is readily available year-round and provides a wholesome meal on its own, thanks to the range of nutrients it offers. Bananas contain fibre, protein, antioxidants, and several essential minerals that benefit our health in multiple ways. However, they also contain some amount of starch, which unfortunately has led to various controversies. People with diabetes or obesity often avoid adding bananas to their diet, fearing excess calorie intake. Likewise, some individuals avoid bananas, believing they aggravate coughs and colds. On the other hand, there are those who assert that the fruit has no established link with seasonal illnesses. Such diverse opinions often leave us confused. But worry not! Today, we will delve into the matter and separate facts from fiction, once and for all. Let's take you through it.

Why Banana Is Linked To Cough And Cold?

Banana is a nutritional powerhouse, rich in essential macronutrients and several micronutrients. However, according to Ayurveda, it is considered 'cold' in nature. For the uninitiated, in Ayurveda, the inherent characteristic of a food ingredient, referred to as "Virya," has diverse effects on the three body types - vata, pitta, and kapha. Ayurvedic expert BN Sinha explains, "Banana falls under the cold food category, which may lead to frequent bouts of flu, cough, and fever. However, this phenomenon is typically observed when you consume an excessive amount of cold food (in this case, bananas)."

Also Read: Why Eating Bananas Every Day Is A Good Idea If You Have High Blood Pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

Is It Okay To Have Bananas When You Are Under The Weather?

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan discovered a type of protein in bananas called banana lectin (or BanLec) that possesses the power to combat viruses and prevent them from entering cells. Published in the journal Cell, the findings suggest that this discovery may lead to a new generation of antiviral remedies and treatments for several viral diseases, including colds and flu.

Multiple reports also suggest that bananas are part of the BRAT diet - a diet recommended for people suffering from coughs, colds, and stomach ailments. For those unfamiliar, BRAT stands for Banana, Rice, Applesauce, and Toast. Bananas contain fast-acting carbs with soluble fibre content that may aid in phlegm expulsion through regular bowel movements.

Can You Eat Bananas At Night?

It is commonly believed that bananas should be avoided, especially at night and during winter, by individuals with colds and coughs. Our bodily functions tend to slow down at night, making us more susceptible to infection. Similarly, metabolism slows down during winter, increasing susceptibility to viral effects on the body. However, moderation is key, and not everything in moderation is harmful to health. Ayurveda expert Dr Ashutosh Gautam explains, "There is nothing unsafe about eating bananas at night or during winter. However, one may want to avoid consuming them late at night because bananas are a heavy fruit and take a long time to digest."

Also Read: Diabetic With A Sweet Tooth? How Bananas May Come To Your Rescue

Photo Credit: iStock

The Bottom Line:

Taking into consideration all the theories discussed above, it is safe to conclude that you can enjoy bananas throughout the year. However, it is essential to consume them in moderation and at the appropriate time of day to reap all the benefits without any worries. We recommend consulting an expert to understand the best dietary practices for your specific body type.