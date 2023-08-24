Butter Chicken, Nachos And More: List Of 20 Iconic Dishes That Are Not As Old As You Think

These iconic dishes have, in fact, been recent innovations.

Food has an element of nostalgia associated with it. We often fondly remember the dishes that we consumed during our childhood days. For instance, Butter Chicken is something that has been around ever since we can remember. These renowned dishes have been on restaurant menus and have also been recreated by us in our home kitchens. However, recently, a post by the popular food guide Taste Atlas revealed that some iconic dishes that we know have actually been invented quite recently. From Butter Chicken to Nachos, many such popular foods are featured in the list shared by Taste Atlas.

"Surprisingly new iconic dishes," they wrote in the header text. There were about twenty-odd dishes mentioned in the list. "There is a big chance that your grandparents, parents, and even you are older than some of the world's most popular dishes," explained the caption. While nachos were only invented in 1943 as per the list, pasta carbonara came into being in 1944. Meanwhile, the list stated that butter chicken was only invented in the 1950's as per Taste Atlas and Tiramisu was also a fairly recent innovation from the 1960s.

Here Is The Complete List Of 20 Iconic Dishes That Are Recent Inventions: (With Years)

1. Nachos (1943)

2. Pasta Carbonara (1944)

3. Currywurst (1949)

4. Carpaccio (1950)

5. Butter Chicken (1950s)

6. Shopska Salata (1955)

7. Hawaiian Pizza (1962)

8. Sticky Toffee Pudding (1960s)

9. Uramaki (1960s)

10. Tiramisu (1960s)

11. Banoffee Pie (1971)

12. Fajitas (1971)

13. General Tso's Chicken (1973)

14. Chicken Tikka Masala (1970s)

15. Doner Kebab Sandwich (1970s)

16. Pasta Primavera (1975)

17. Tartiflette (1975)

18. Ciabatta (1982)

19. Salmon Sushi (1980s)

20. Molten Chocolate Cake (1987)

Take a look at the full post about popular dishes by Taste Atlas here:

