Walnuts May Help lower Risk Of Type-2 Diabetes; Include These Foods Too

A new study conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) found that those who consume walnuts may have about half the risk of developing type-2 diabetes compared to adults who do not eat nuts. According to the researchers, the average intake among walnut consumers was approximately 1.5 tablespoons per day. Doubling walnut consumption was associated with a 47 percent lower prevalence of type-2 diabetes. This amount of walnut intake is close to the recommended serving size of 28 grams or four tablespoons of walnuts.

Researchers looked at the data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which draws from a large sampling of the US population. In this study, around 35000 adults between 18-85 years of age were asked about their dietary intake, as well as if they had been diagnosed with diabetes or if they were taking medications for diabetes. Individuals were also assessed for diabetes using common lab measurements, which included fasting plasma glucose and haemoglobin A1c.

Walnuts are a rich source of recommended polyunsaturated fats that also include plant-based omega-3 fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid.

Here are other foods that you should add to manage diabetes naturally.

1. Beetroot

Beetroots are super low on calories and rich sources of vitamins, minerals, fibre and phytonutrients, all of which in managing diabetes. Beetroot are high in antioxidant called lipoic acid, which protects your cells from the damage caused by adding.

2. Pumpkin seeds

Keep a handful of pumpkin seeds with you to fight cravings for fatty and sugary foods. They are super rich in iron and unsaturated fats and help in suppressing your appetite.

3. Whole grains

Whole grains are full of fibre, which digests slowly to keep you blood sugar from spiking suddenly. Consuming whole grains regularly helps in preventing weight gain, which is a big risk factor for diabetes.

4. Bitter gourd or karela

Bitter gourd or karela contains active substances that lend anti-diabetic properties like charantin that is known for its blood glucose-lowering effect and an insulin-like compound known as polypeptide-p.

5. Jamun

Consumption of jamun is known to improve insulin activity and sensitivity. Jamun also has a low glycaemic index and helps to convert starch into energy keeping your blood sugar levels in check.

Consult a doctor before switching to these foods.