Depression May Up The Risk Of Injuries In Women; These Foods May Help Reduce Its Symptoms

Women suffering from depression, anxiety, stress and fatigue are more likely to be injured at work. According to the study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, these health factors significantly affect women's risk of injury but not men's risk. The findings of their study demonstrate that keeping workers safe requires more than your typical safety program. It requires an integrated approach that connects health, well-being and safety.

The researchers examined the insurance claims of 314 businesses from a range of industries. Close to 17,000 employees ranging from executives to labourers were represented in the study. They found that men were more likely to sustain a work-related injury but behavioral health factors like poor sleep and anxiety did not directly affect their risk of injury. Women, in fact are more likely to report experiencing mental and behavioral health issues and these conditions increased their risk of getting hurt on the job.

Here are some of the foods that can help reduce the many symptoms of depression like anxiety and stress.

1. Vitamin D

Low vitamin D levels may also cause depression like symptoms as it is a play of hormones and vitamins are associated with the production of regulation of certain hormones. Add more fatty fish, eggs, mushrooms and orange juice to your diet to load up on vitamin D.

2. Complex carbs

Add more complex carbs to your diet, which may include brown rice, whole grains and vegetables. A lot of studies have shown to reduce nervousness, anxiety, decreased concentration and insomnia. By limiting carbohydrates, your brain may not be able to produce enough of the feel-good brain chemicals like serotonin and you may end up feeling fatigued.

3. Vitamin B complex and fats

Fats are important to keep a person happy. They contain feel-good properties; therefore make sure you eat healthy fats. Foods rich in vitamin B may help as they keep us energized through the day. Include avocadoes, chickpeas, dark chocolate and nuts in your daily diet.

4. Carotene rich foods

Carotenes can help deal with depression; thanks to the compounds available in it. It is important in the diet as a precursor of vitamin A. Carrots, tomatoes and sweet potatoes are excellent sources of carotenes.