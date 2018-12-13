Days After Furore Over Video Of Zomato Delivery Executive, Twitter Debate Still On

A video of a Zomato delivery executive eating food he was supposed to deliver, had gone viral on Twitter. Zomato had said that it had taken the delivery person off its platform, eliciting a wave of sympathy for the executive.

  1. A viral video showed a Zomato delivery person eating customers' food
  2. Zomato responded by saying it had taken the person off its platform
  3. Twitter users are asking whether the delivery person was judged harshly

It's been a few days since a video of a food delivery executive employed by Zomato, eating the food that he was supposed to deliver, went viral on the internet. However, the debate around the video is refusing to die down. While Zomato customers had initially reacted to the video with outrage, demanding that the international food delivery company take stringent action to prevent any such incidents in the future, people are now unsure of whether the delivery person ought to be seen in such a harsh light. After Zomato released a statement about the incident saying that they have taken the delivery executive in question off their platform, some Twitter users have expressed anguish on his behalf. A number of people have called for giving the benefit of the doubt to the delivery person, who was spotted eating customers' food in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The video, which was reportedly shot from a balcony, showed the Zomato delivery executive eating a little bit of food from a number of boxes and re-packing them into a bag. Zomato took cognizance of the incident by saying that the company takes "food tampering very seriously" and that it was working to introduce measures like 'tamper-proof tapes' to avoid such incidents in the future. Zomato also revealed that they had "spoken to him (the delivery executive) at length and while we understand that this was a human error in judgement, we have taken him off our platform." The video was watched by people thousands of times on Twitter and had elicited mostly angry reactions from customers from all across the country, some of whom also found Zomato's response unsatisfactory.

However, some people including food bloggers, eminent food critics and others, pointed to the difficult and long working hours and tough deadlines for food delivery, which may have lead to the said lapse in judgement from the Zomato delivery executive.

Here are some people who called for a more compassionate view of the incident:

There were yet others who pointed out that the furore caused by the video and the reactions to it, may have been justified:

Zomato had released a detailed statement in response to the viral video on December 10, 2018, saying, "Zomato maintains a zero tolerance policy for tampering of food." It added by saying that this particular incident was "highly unusual and a rare case" and that the company stands behind its delivery fleet "who do the right thing across many hours of the day."

