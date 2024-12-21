Daisy Flower Pakodas? Instagram Can't Stop Talking About This Unique Snack

The video has garnered over 8.5 million views. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@foodiiijunction)

When you think of pakodas, you likely picture crispy, golden fritters made with onions, potatoes, paneer, or chicken. It's a beloved snack that few Indians can resist, and when paired with a hot cup of chai, nothing could be better. But as culinary creativity soars, people are finding new ways to reinvent classics. We recently stumbled upon a video showcasing an intriguing twist on pakodas - daisy flower pakodas! Yes, you heard that right. These dainty blossoms are dipped in a spiced batter and fried to a crisp, offering a delightful combination of crunch and floral fragrance.

A video making the rounds on Instagram has piqued the curiosity of many users. It shows a person dipping white daisy flowers into what appears to be a besan (gram flour) batter, deep-frying them until golden brown, and then placing them in a basket to cool. You can watch the full video here:

The clip quickly went viral, amassing over 8.5 million views and sparking a flurry of reactions in the comments section. Social media users couldn't resist sharing their thoughts on this culinary creation. One user commented, "You have made flower pakodas, now make potato garlands." Another added, "Keep the flowers like flowers." A humourous remark read, "Besan laga kar har cheez ke pakode bana dete ho (You coat everything with besan and turn it into fritters)."

Sharing a similar sentiment, someone asked, "Yaar itne piyare phoolon ki pakode kon banata hai? (Who makes fritters with such beautiful flowers?)" Another remarked, "Yaar phoolon ko toh chod do, inko kon khata hai? Khaane ki kayi cheezen hain (Please leave the flowers alone. Who eats flowers? There are so many food options)." Meanwhile, a different perspective emerged with the phrase "Aesthetic pakora" capturing the sentiment on social media. A more straightforward reaction came from someone who simply said, "Nahi khaana (Don't want to eat)." On the flip side, one user appreciated the dish, writing, "Tasty," accompanied by a drooling face emoji.

The diverse reactions only highlight how fascinating - and divisive - this floral pakoda trend has turned out to be. What's your opinion?