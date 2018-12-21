Cooking With Ginger: Here's How You Should Buy Ginger

Ginger is an indispensable part of Indian cuisine. Be it curries, soups or tea, ginger is widely used in various food preparations. Apart from its taste-enhancing properties, ginger is replete with innumerable medicinal benefits as well. Being Ayurveda's most prized gems, ginger is also used in a lot of healing herbal concoctions. However, in order to make the most of it, it is important to buy it in fresh form. Dr. Bharat B. Aggarwal in his book, 'Healing Spices', has listed down some easy ways to buy ginger. Read on to know more about them:



- Because of its popularity, ginger can be found in various forms. You can buy it whole, sliced or diced. Dried and crystallised ginger is also easily available in various supermarket stores.



- When you are out for grocery shopping and eyeing for fresh ginger, look for ginger that is firm and swollen-appearing with smooth skin. Wrinkled ginger is usually stale, so avoid buying that.



- Fresh ginger is light brown in colour, with a slightly pink tinge. Coming to its taste, fresh ginger can be any degree of sweet, spicy and tangy, with temperature ranging from mild to hot.



- Once you have bought ginger, it is important to store it well. Peeled, refrigerated, sealed and fresh young ginger usually keeps for about two weeks.



- You can keep old ginger unpeeled, in a cool and dry place, just as you store onions and garlic.



So, the next time you head out for grocery shopping, do keep the above mentioned things in mind.



