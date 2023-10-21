Cooking Hack: Learn 4 Easy Ways To Speed Up The Process Of Pressure Cooking

Follow these hacks to speed up pressure cooking. (Image Credit: Istock)

A pressure cooker is one of the most useful utensils in our kitchen. We all use it on a regular basis to make our dals and rice, and it helps speed up the cooking process to a great extent. It's also a great way to maximise the flavour of your food, as it is sealed in a vessel under high pressure. However, there are times when it may not give you the desired results. How can a utensil that is designed for faster cooking possibly cause this problem? Well, it's not the pressure cooker, but certain things that we unknowingly do or ignore can slow down the cooking process. If you often face this problem, here are some hacks you should check out:

Also Read: 5 Foods You Should Never Cook In A Pressure Cooker

Here Are 4 Easy Hacks To Speed Up The Process Of Pressure Cooking:

1. Do not overfill the pressure cooker:

While cooking food in a pressure cooker, you should avoid overfilling it with water. Whether you're cooking legumes, rice, or any other food item, only fill it halfway through. Wondering why? If you pour too much water into the cooker, there are high chances of it coming out in the form of froth. This will not only create a mess but drastically slow down the cooking process. Avoid this situation by adding only as much water as is required. You can even add a teaspoon of ghee to the ingredients, as it helps reduce the amount of foam produced due to its high smoking point.

2. Close the lid properly:

Many people find it challenging to fit the lid into the cooker. It usually takes a few attempts until you're finally able to do so. But even after you're done, always double-check that it's properly sealed. Apart from this, you should also check if the gasket is inserted properly. It should also not be very old, as it will not create the right pressure to cook your food. Make sure to replace your gasket on a regular basis to ensure that it works nicely and does not create any issues during the cooking process.

3. Clean the steam vent:

All pressure cookers have a steam vent from which the steam releases. However, it can easily get blocked by certain food ingredients that might get stuck in it as the steam rises. If the steam vent of your pressure cooker is filled with food, it will obviously slow down your cooking process as it blocks the steam from escaping. Not only this, but it can also be quite dangerous, as the cooker might explode due to excess steam inside it. To prevent this, clean your pressure cooker on a regular basis for faster cooking and also to prevent any harmful accidents.

Also Read: Easy Tips To Make Dhaba-Style Tandoori Roti In A Pressure Cooker

4. Check for faulty parts:

Since we use pressure cookers on a regular basis, they can get spoiled quickly too. You must've noticed that the handles in particular have liquid leaking out of them. This could either be a sign of a faulty part or the first point that we mentioned above, i.e., overfilling the cooker with water. Apart from the handles, check the lid and gasket as well, as cooking with any faulty party simply means that your cooking will become slower. Always replace the pressure cooker if it's damaged.

Speed up the process of pressure cooking by following these easy hacks. Let us know how they worked for you in the comment section below.