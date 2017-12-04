Consumption Of Ginger Could Relieve Arthritis Pain This Winter

Highlights Winter is here, along with it chances of increased pain in the joints Arthritis is a condition that refers to joint pain or joint disease The symptoms of this condition is mostly seen in people aged 60-65 years

Winter is here, along with it chances of increased pain in the joints, especially in elders have increased. Arthritis is a condition that refers to joint pain or joint disease that means it is an inflammation of the joints and can affect one or more joints in the body. The symptoms of this condition is mostly seen in people aged 60-65 years; above which, cold weather adds to the excessive pain, stiffness and swelling the joints. While there is no permanent cure for arthritis, many health experts have pronounced ginger a prolific ingredient for treating this condition. Inflammation, which is one of the symptoms of arthritis, can actually be lowered by ginger.This herb helps the body to produce salicylic acid- a natural compound that's also found in non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) that are usually sued to treat arthritis medically. The compound helps to ease joint pain and discomfort. According to Arthritis Research, UK, in theory, ginger can reduce the activity of several chemical substances that promote joint inflammation. It is a well-tolerated herbal remedy with barely any side-effects. The most commonly reported side-effects may include stomach upset and mouth irritation.One of the study claims that arthritis patients, that were taking ginger supplements experienced a significant reduction in joint pain, compared to those taking tablets with no medical effect.Apart from ginger, you could look up to the following herbs that could help manage arthritis pain, especially in winter.Ajwain is known to act as a natural aid due to the presence of anti-inflammatory components. It also consists of anesthetic properties that help in relieving excessive pain during cold weather.Shallaki herb keeps your joints strong and relieves them from any pain or swelling and further increase mobility.Eucalyptus oil is one of the most common cures for arthritis pain. The eucalyptus plant leaves contains tannins that may be helpful in reducing swelling and the pain arthritis causes.