Constipation Problem? Adding An Apple To Your Daily Diet Will Keep Constipation At Bay

Constipation is one of the most common health problems today. As per the latest survey, at present, around 22 percent of Indian population suffers from constipation. According to Ayurveda, this condition occurs when vata's cold and dry qualities disturb the colon, inhibiting its proper functioning. Imagine a day without complete bowel - it can be very unsettling and sometimes painful. Due to our busy and exhausting life, it is given that one may suffer from this problem. Some of the most common reasons of constipation are our sedentary lifestyle, intake of junk food and alcohol, smoking and over-eating. Most people affected by this problem feel bloated and uneasy with the inability to pass stool easily. But, fret not! Eating high fibre foods can help keep risk of constipation at bay. Foods rich in soluble fibre help smoother bowel movement.



Apple For Constipation | Eat Apples To Manage Constipation



Apples are rich in pectin fibre, which is known to help lower the body's absorption of excess dietary fats. This helps you feeling full for longer. Bangalore-based nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood says, "Fibre takes the longest to digest, which helps you keep satiated and prevents you from bingeing on other fattening and sugar-laden foods. In the long run, this aids constipation and weight loss." Moreover, it is believed that including apple in daily diet helps in keeping heart-related issues at bay. A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, it was found that women who regularly ate apples were found to have a 13 to 22 percent people had less constipation problems than those who didn't bite into the crunchy fruit.



According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, apples are loaded with pectin fibre, "pectin has an amphoteric action. Paradoxically, it can provide relief from both constipation and diarrhoea, depending on the body's need." Even juicing the fruit will have enormous health benefits. Apple juice can also help in fighting constipation as it has a laxative effect because it contains sorbitol, which helps in regulating digestion. It also has iron which is good for your health.

What Could Cause Constipation | Common Reasons Of Constipation



Constipation can be of different kinds: occasional constipation, chronic constipation, travel-related or age-related constipation. Besides travel, age and pregnancy related constipation, the others can be triggered by any of the following factors:



1. Change in diet - Eating greasy food than usual trigger the odd bout of constipation. There are certain foods that can also bring this on: high-fat or processed food, alcohol or even too much caffeine.



2. Lack of Fluids - Drinking at least 2 litres of water is very important. On days when you don't drink enough water you might be constipated. Also note that artificial beverages don't count as fluids because they actually trigger constipation instead of driving it away.



3. Lack of exercise or a sedentary lifestyle could slower your metabolism. And this could hinder digestion, which could cause constipation.



4. Medication - Certain kinds of painkillers or medicines can bring your system to a halt and cause constipation. If needed, you can take a stool softener. Even vitamins and iron supplements could create a problem and if they do, you should check with your doctor.



Other than eating apples, it is important to stay hydrated at all times to cure constipation and keep things moving in your stomach. Without enough water in the body the stool won't soften or move smoothly through the digestive tract. Dehydration is the most common cause of constipation. You can add lemon or cucumber slices for extra flavour and refreshment.



