Confused Between Cucumber And Zucchini? 4 Easy Ways To Tell Them Apart

We have all been in situations where we were unable to distinguish between two foods. It could be an ingredient, a fruit, or a veggie. While there are plenty of such things that we get confused about every now and then, one such combination that is quite common is that of cucumber and zucchini. While shopping for them, one can easily get confused as to which is which. In some places, these foods are clearly labelled, while in others, you have to figure it out yourself. In such a situation, there are certain tell-tale signs that you can watch out for. Many people also often end up using them interchangeably, thinking they are the same. But they are quite different. Let's explore some key differences that exist between the two so that you can pick the right one every time.

What Is Cucumber?

Cucumber is often mistaken for being a vegetable, but it is actually a fruit. It is known for its high water content and also has a cooling effect on the body. This makes it a popular fruit to add to salads and even smoothies. Cucumber is mostly enjoyed in its raw form, but you can also cook it to make certain dishes.

What Is Zucchini?

Zucchini, too, is commonly referred to as a veggie but is not. It is a fruit, and it also has a high water content. However, this is slightly less as compared to that of cucumbers. Zucchini is usually cooked instead of being eaten raw. This is because it has a bitter taste and tastes better when cooked and added to dishes.

Cucumber Vs Zucchini: Here Are 4 Key Differences Between The Two:

1. Difference in appearance:

Yes, cucumber and zucchini do not have the same appearance. Sounds surprising? Apart from the colour, there is nothing quite common between them. The shade of the colour can vary too, depending on how fresh it is. Cucumbers are usually longer in shape as compared to zucchinis, which are slightly shorter and more rounded in appearance.

2. Difference in seeds:

Both cucumber and zucchini have seeds inside them. But once you cut them open, you'll notice the striking differences that exist between the two. The seeds of a cucumber can easily be found in it once you open it. However, zucchini seeds tend to blend into the flesh of the veggie as they are much smaller in size.

3. Difference in taste:

The taste of cucumber and zucchini is also not the same. The former has a refreshing flavour due to its high water content. Zucchini, on the other hand, has the tendency to be slightly bitter in taste. Along with the taste, you'll also notice that cucumber tends to get soggy when cooked, while zucchini is able to retain its shape.

4. Difference in texture:

Did you know cucumber and zucchini have different textures as well? A cucumber generally feels more waxy, smooth, and cool to the touch. On the other hand, zucchini has a drier and rougher texture. This makes them totally stand apart. However, the texture can vary too, depending on how fresh it is.

So, the next time you're confused between cucumber and zucchini, you'll know exactly what sets them apart.