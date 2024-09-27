Couldn't Get Coldplay Concert Tickets In India? Blogger Explains Why It's Better To Head To Abu Dhabi

Coldplay will perform in Indian in January 2025.

After the frenzy around the Diljit Dosanjh concert in India, it is the Coldplay concert that's making news now. The buzz around Coldplay's upcoming concert in Mumbai has been nothing short of electric. As fans scramble to secure tickets for the popular band's three-show extravaganza in January, a viral social media post has offered a surprising alternative: a lavish trip to Abu Dhabi to catch their performance there and enjoy gourmet food too. Balram Vishwakarma, a blogger on Instagram, shared a screenshot of the Coldplay ticket booking page, highlighting the exorbitant prices being charged by "black marketers" for the Mumbai shows. Instead of spending lakhs on tickets in Mumbai, Vishwakarma suggested a more cost-effective option: a round-trip to the Middle East.

Vishwakarma wrote in the caption, "Black marketers do realise right that for 180k a person can actually pay the visa fees, take a flight to Abu Dhabi, stay in a pretty kickass hotel for two nights, get gourmet meals, buy Coldplay tickets, come back home and still be left with 10k." He also provided a detailed breakdown of the costs involved, including flights, accommodation, meals, transportation, and even tickets for the Coldplay concert in Abu Dhabi:

Flights: Rs 22,000 (return)

3-star premium hotels: Rs 35,000 (2 nights)

Gourmet Meals at premium places: Rs 20,000

Cigarettes and Alcohol: Rs 15,000

Airport Transfers: Rs 5,000

Abu Dhabi City Travel: Rs 10,000 (very liberal estimate)

Home to Mumbai Airport and back: Rs 800

Visa: Rs 3,000 (72-hour stay)

Coldplay Tickets: Rs 50,000 (assuming liberally the mid-tier tickets)

Sightseeing: Rs 10,000 (viewing decks, souvenirs, etc.)

Total: Rs 170,000 ish.

The post quickly gained the attention of the users, sparking discussions among Coldplay fans. Many expressed their frustration with the high prices being demanded for the Mumbai shows, while others were intrigued by the idea of a luxurious trip to Abu Dhabi.

Here are some of the comments left on the post:

"Wait until you find, the lounge tickets are sold for 9lakhs each"

"Most of my friends who have been genuine die-hard fans since the beginning didn't get it and probably won't be able to afford that 3500 k that is selling for straight up 95k-1L"

"I don't know how but the cost is different every time you log in, it showed 48k to me and to my partner 60k. Insane and so shameful."

"My inner Gormint Aunty is activated"

"Do the same for Hong Kong"

"My friend, please note, a hotel in Powai, leave Navi Mumbai, is selling at 50K a night, Navi Mumbai hotels, which don't cross 10K are selling over a lakh, you haven't implemented the inflation the concert will cause."

Vishwakarma also posted in comments a warning to those attempting to resell tickets at exorbitant prices. He explicitly stated that anyone trying to sell tickets in the comments section would be considered a scalper and would face immediate account blocking and public shaming.



