Coffee Could Boost Your Productivity At Work: 5 Energy Boosting Foods You Should Also Have 

Coffee Could Boost Your Productivity At Work: 5 Energy Boosting Foods You Should Also HaveÂ The latest study published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, says drinking coffee could make you more alert and productive at work.Here are five foods that could help too.

The study revealed that drinking coffee before a meeting or through it too, could lead to more focused discussions and brainstorming from all those involved. This is one of the first studies that examined the effects of caffeine on group performance, which makes it all the more significant.

For the study, two experiments were conducted where about 70 undergraduates were studied in each trial.

As part of the first experiment, a small group of participants were made to drink coffee, 30 minutes prior the meeting. The other groups were made to have it post the meeting. Meanwhile, in the second experiment all participants were made to drink coffee before discussions, and some participants were given decaffeinated coffee.

The findings revealed, that participants who had coffee before the discussion were more pleased with not just their own, but the overall discussion by the group. While those who had decaffeinated coffee or had it after the discussion were not so pleased with their performance in the discussion and rated their group's performance also to be not at par.



Your diet plays a crucial role in your brain power and alertness, while coffee remains a favourite go-to beverage when you need a quick boost, you could try these foods too.



1. Vitamin C and B



While Vitamin C has long been associated with mental agility, B Vitamins are known to guard against age-related brain shrinkage and cognitive impairment. Some of the best vitamin C foods you can carry to your office are oranges, berries and apples. For vitamin B you can resort to mushrooms, whole grain cereals and eggs.



2. Pumpkin Seeds



Pumpkin seeds are loaded with zinc that play a significant role in sharpening your memory. You can have them alone, sprinkle them with some rock salt, or blend them in your smoothies.



3. Walnuts



Brain-shaped walnuts are a good source of omega-3 and other essential nutrients crucial for brain functioning and memory skills.



4. Sunflower seeds



Sunflower seeds are good sources of Vitamin E which could also do wonders for your brain power. You can find them easily in any health and fitness store.



5. Almonds



Almonds are wonderful brain foods. They contain Vitamin E which helps in preserving your memory. They are also rich in potassium which increases mental alertness and sharpens your memory.



Load up on these foods and stay alert and awake through your work hours.





