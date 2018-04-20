Coconut Oil: 8 Ways To Use The Superfood To Boost Your Beauty And Overall Health

Highlights Coconut oil has gained the title of 'superfood' in recent times. Coconut oil may be used as a healthier alternative to refined oil. Coconut oil is also used for oil pulling and as moisturizer and lip balm.

Coconut oil has emerged as a 'superfood' in the recent times, with some studies crediting the oil with the presence of antioxidants and good fats. Coconut oil is a source of essential fatty acids and also aids the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K. However, there has been some debate about whether coconut oil is really healthy for consumption or not, because of the presence of large amounts of saturated fat in the oil. On the other hand, most nutritionists are convinced that consumption of small amounts of coconut oil is safe and might even aide weight loss.

Coconut oil has been an important part of a wide variety of cuisines around the world and is a great addition to your beauty regime as well. One the reasons it is so popular among health freaks is that it is widely available, is easy to store, has a high smoke point and also has a very long shelf life.

Here are a few uses of coconut oil to boost your beauty and overall health:

1. Face Moisturizer: Coconut oil can keep the face soft and moisturized better than your average creams. It can be used as primer before applying makeup on your face as well.

2. As Energy booster In Coffee/Smoothie: A lot of people add just a spoonful of coconut oil in their morning coffees or smoothies, claiming to get a boost of energy. All you have to do is blend in the spoonful of coconut oil with the drink, using a hand blender and drink it up. It is pertinent to mention that there is no scientific evidence of this trick leading to an energy boost and is merely a belief.

3. Lip Balm: If you feel your lips getting dry and cracked, apply just a little bit of coconut oil and see them become smooth and soft again.

4. Remedy For Under Eye Bags: Dip your fingertip in a can of coconut oil and dab it on your under eye bags, to reduce them.

5. As An Alternative To Butter: Coconut oil makes a good alternative for store-bough butter and refined oils, given that it is only being used sparingly. Many people add a dollop over their popcorns, instead of salted butter. You may even use coconut oil to sauté your veggies in.

6. In Baking: Coconut oil can be used for greasing pans and as a substitute for refined oil and butter, while making cakes, cupcakes and other baked goodies. However, people with cholesterol problems are advised to consult their dietitians before consuming coconut oil.

7. For Weight Loss: It is believed that having coconut oil 20 minutes before a meal may lead to a reduction in appetite, thereby making you eat smaller meal portions and boosting your weight loss efforts. Moreover, coconut oil is also believed to increase metabolism, making you burn more calories every day.

8. Oil Pulling: Coconut oil is used to perform oil pulling- an exercise where the oil is used to 'pull out' toxins from the mouth and improve dental and digestive health. All you need to do for oil pulling is take one spoonful of oil and swirl it around in your mouth for about 20 minutes, and then spit it all out. Rinse your mouth and brush your teeth after this. Oil pulling is done on an empty stomach and maybe done even twice in a day.



