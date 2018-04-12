Cholesterol Diet: Fluctuating Cholesterol May Up The Risk Of Infectious Disease; Here's What You Should Eat!

According to the findings published in the European Heart Journal, while bad cholesterol has been blamed for increasing risk of heart disease, variations in the good cholesterols levels may also lead to infectious diseases like gastroenteritis or pneumonia. Individuals with very low high-density lipo-proteins (HDL) cholesterol has a 75 percent higher risk of infectious disease, whereas the risk was 43 percent higher in those with very high HDL cholesterol, the researchers said.

For the study, the team examined the data from 100,000 individuals. The researchers found that individuals with both low and high HDL cholesterol had high risk of hospitalisation with an infectious disease. Importantly, these groups of individuals also had high risk of dying from infectious disease. Numerous studies in animals and cells indicate that HDL is of importance for the function of the immune system and thereby the susceptibility to infectious disease. However, this study is first to examine HDL is associated with the risk of infectious disease among individuals from the general population.

The study, however, cannot conclude that very low or very high HDL is the direct cause of the increased risk of infectious disease.

Fluctuating cholesterol is a cause of concern. It is important to include the right foods in your diet in order to ensure that your cholesterol levels are in check. We suggest some foods that will help good cholesterol to rise.

As per the Nutritionist and Wellness Expert Sonia Narang, it is imperative to look after your diet and eat healthy. Avoid saturated fats like oil, ghee and margarine. Avoid trans-fat or partially hydrogenated oils as they go through processing. Eat less fatty meat and meat products like sausages and egg yolks.



Cholesterol diet: Here's what you should eat-

1. Fenugreek seeds

Methi seeds or fenugreek have high fibre content that offers multiple health benefits. These seeds inhibit the accumulation of triglycerides and cholesterol levels.

2. Nuts

Nuts, like almonds and walnuts are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E that help in reducing the level of bad cholesterol and maintain heart health.

3. Garlic

This ingredient contains a bioactive compound that is known as allicin, which helps reduce blood lipids and inhibits the formation of plaque.

4. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like strawberries and grapes are rich in pectin, a type of soluble fibre that lowers bad cholesterol.

5. Oats

Like the above mentioned foods, oats also have a high soluble fibre content that prevents plaque formation.

Ensure that you consult a doctor in case of too many fluctuations.

With Inputs from IANS