Children With Autism More Likely To Be Prone To Food Allergies: Study Children with ASD are more than twice as likely to suffer from a food allergy as compared to children who may not have it, revealed a new study published in JAMA Network Open.

Share EMAIL PRINT



The scientists revealed that there is a strong possibility that the immunologic disruptions may have processes beginning early in life, which can go on to influence brain development and social functioning, leading to the development of ASD.



The study revealed that 11.25 percent of children reportedly diagnosed with ASD have a food allergy, which was significantly higher than the 4.25 percent of children who are not diagnosed with ASD and have a food allergy.



The researchers said that the study was observational. The findings did not delve into the causality of this relationship. But there are many studies in the past that have pointed to possible links --increased production of antibodies, immune system overreactions causing impaired brain function, neurodevelopmental abnormalities, and alterations in the gut biome.



A food allergy is defined as an unpleasant or dangerous immune system reaction after a certain food is eaten. Skin rashes, food poisoning, swelling inside mouth are some of the common types of reactions triggered due to food allergy.



The researchers said that the connection calls for further examining. It was also revealed that it is difficult to tell which comes first, food allergy or ASD, which calls for another longitudinal study.





Children with ASD are more than twice as likely to suffer from a food allergy as compared to children who may not have it, revealed a new study published in JAMA Network Open. The researchers from the University of Iowa have found a link between food allergy and children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Autism is defined as a developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact.The scientists revealed that there is a strong possibility that the immunologic disruptions may have processes beginning early in life, which can go on to influence brain development and social functioning, leading to the development of ASD.The study revealed that 11.25 percent of children reportedly diagnosed with ASD have a food allergy, which was significantly higher than the 4.25 percent of children who are not diagnosed with ASD and have a food allergy.The researchers said that the study was observational. The findings did not delve into the causality of this relationship. But there are many studies in the past that have pointed to possible links --increased production of antibodies, immune system overreactions causing impaired brain function, neurodevelopmental abnormalities, and alterations in the gut biome. A food allergy is defined as an unpleasant or dangerous immune system reaction after a certain food is eaten. Skin rashes, food poisoning, swelling inside mouth are some of the common types of reactions triggered due to food allergy.The researchers said that the connection calls for further examining. It was also revealed that it is difficult to tell which comes first, food allergy or ASD, which calls for another longitudinal study. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter