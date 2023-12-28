Cheers To Change: UK Government Introduces 'Pint' Sized Bottles Of Wine

Wine is loved all across the world.

For years, beer enthusiasts have enjoyed their favourite brews in pint-sized bottles, while wine aficionados were left with only large bottles which often led to wastage. This is set to change, as a new announcement from the UK government brings a refreshing twist to the way we enjoy our wines. Presently, still wine can't be sold in 200ml quantities, and sparkling wine is restricted from 500ml amounts. However, a new regulation aims to alter this, allowing the sale of still wine in convenient 200ml containers and introducing a 500ml size for sparkling wines in Britain.

Also Read: Should We Eat Before Or After Drinking Alcohol? Hear It From The Expert

A 'Pint' for Wine Lovers:

In a post-Brexit boon, the Department for Business and Trade reveals that Brits will soon find 'pint' sized bottles of still and sparkling wine on the shelves of supermarkets, pubs, clubs, and restaurants. This new 568ml size complements the existing 200ml and 500ml measures, providing consumers with more flexibility and choices, as stated on the official website.

Boost for the Wine Sector:

As part of the Government's smarter regulation program, this move aims to revitalize the UK's wine sector. Engaging with the industry has paved the way for businesses to sell prepacked still and sparkling wine in 500ml and 200ml sizes, along with the introduction of the new 568ml 'pint' quantity. Approximately 900 vineyards are expected to benefit from these reforms, boosting production and supporting British businesses that collectively produce around 12.2 million bottles of still or sparkling wine annually.

Also Read: This Is What Your Wine Preference Says About You - Why Red Wine Is A Healthier Option)

Brexit Freedoms and Industry Support:

These changes are made possible by the new Brexit freedoms via the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Act 2023. Industry leaders, keen on reducing burdensome regulations, have wholeheartedly backed these optional reforms. Minister for Enterprise, Markets, and Small Business Kevin Hollinrake emphasises the significance of innovation, freedom, and choice for both producers and consumers. Nicola Bates, CEO of WineGB, welcomes the opportunity to harmonise still and sparkling bottle sizes, raising a glass to the greater choice for UK producers.

As the UK embraces these changes, wine enthusiasts can anticipate a more varied and accessible selection, celebrating a new era where wine comes in sizes that suit every occasion.