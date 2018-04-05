Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Tells You The Worst Time To Have Tea Or Coffee

Highlights Rujuta Diwekar addressed some doubts about tea and coffee on Twitter. Rujuta said that green tea is only healthy 'for profits, not for people.' Rujuta had launched a 'Fitness Project' in January this year.

We all love our morning teas or coffees, to get a start-of-the-day caffeine fix. Our dependency on either of these popular beverages is a largely unchangeable part of our personalities and lifestyles. Some of us are tea lovers, while some others are 'coffee persons'. However, as much as we love our teas and coffees, we all have certain questions regarding the health aspect of both these drinks. One of the most common doubts about tea and coffee is the quantity that is acceptable to consume per day as well as the best time to drink these beverages.

Mumbai-based celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar addressed these doubts on her Twitter page yesterday. Rujuta believes that drinking tea or coffee, the first thing in the morning isn't very healthy. In fact, according to Diwekar tea or coffee should not be consumed in the place of a meal during the day and the last thing before you sleep, as well.

Chai/ coffee – to have or not to have -



1. When not to have chai/coffee?

- first thing on waking up

- last thing before sleeping

- in place of a meal during the day



2. How many cups a day?

2-3 cups are totally fine.— Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) April 4, 2018

Rujuta also answered another common diet question- are green tea or green coffee healthier than their regular counterparts? Diwekar completely denounced both these variants of the beverages, saying that these drinks are only healthy 'for profits, not people.' It is pertinent here to mention that both green tea and green coffee have a huge market globally, with millions of fitness freaks and those wanting to lose weight drinking these on a regular basis.



Rujuta is well known for advising the likes of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor on her pregnancy diet. Kareena even appeared in a Facebook live with Diwekar, where the two sat down and discussed the dos and don'ts for a healthy pregnancy. Rujuta has just ended her 12-week long Fitness Project, which she started on January 1 this year. As a part of the project, the nutritionist gave her followers one fitness and diet guideline per week via Facebook live.



