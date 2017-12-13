Build-up of Urea in Brain May Cause Dementia: Study

Scientists have discovered a major cause of dementia- a neurodegenerative disease which is marked by memory disorders, personality changes, and impaired reasoning. According to a latest study, the build-up of urea in the brain to toxic levels can lead to brain damage and eventually dementia.

The scientists are affirmative that the findings could have important implications for possible treatment and diagnosis of dementia

The findings follows from earlier studies that identified metabolic linkages between Huntington's, other neurodegenerative diseases and type-2 diabetes.

According to the study published in the journal PNAS, Huntington's Disease - one of seven major types of age- related dementia - is directly linked to brain urea levels and metabolic processes. Their previous study revealed that urea is similarly linked to Alzheimer's too, and that the possible link could be traced in other age related brain ailments.

The study claimed that the high urea levels occurred before dementia sets in, could help doctors to diagnose and even treat dementia, well in advance of its onset.

Urea and ammonia deposited in the brain are metabolic breakdown products of protein.

Urea is excreted from the body in urine. If urea and ammonia builds up in the body because the kidneys are unable to eliminate them, for instance- it could lead to many risks.

"This study on Huntington's Disease is the final piece of the jigsaw which leads us to conclude that high brain urea plays a pivotal role in dementia," said Cooper.

"Alzheimer's and Huntington's are at opposite ends of the dementia spectrum - so if this holds true for these types, then I believe it is highly likely it will hold true for all the major age-related dementias," said Cooper.

"More research, however, is needed to discover the source of the elevated urea in HD, particularly concerning the potential involvement of ammonia and a systemic metabolic defect, he said.

The researchers said that this could have profound implications for the fundamental understanding of the molecular basis of dementia, and its treatability, including the potential use of therapies already in use for disorders.

While a definitive cure of Dementia is still underway, there is a lot that can do o your part to keep your brain fit and active. Here are some brain boosting foods everybody must have as part of their diet.

1. Vitamin C and B

While Vitamin C has long been associated with mental agility, B Vitamins are known to guard against age-related brain shrinkage and cognitive impairment. Load up on blackcurrants, citrus fruits, fish, green leafy vegetables, mushrooms, peanuts, sesame seeds, eggs to rev up your brain power.

2. Nuts and Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are loaded with zinc that play a great role in sharpening your memory. Brain-shaped walnuts are a good source of omega-3 and other essential nutrients crucial for brain functioning and memory skills. Many other nuts and seeds including sunflower seeds are good sources of Vitamin E which is crucial in giving your brainpower a significant boost.

3. Berries

Eating blueberries daily can help combat against the onset of short term memory loss. Berries in general, including strawberries, when consumed regularly can help delay age-related memory decline.

4. Green Vegetables

From broccoli, kale, to spinach - green vegetables are full of iron, Vitamin E, K and B9 (folate) which are extremely important for brain cell development, keeping memory related issues at bay. Eating folate-rich foods is also associated with reducing the homocysteine levels which may lead to nerve cells damage in brain. Vitamin K is known to be helpful in cognitive enhancement and increasing mental alertness.

(Inputs PTI)